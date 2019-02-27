Daredevil Easter Egg Spotted in ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’

Comic book movies are known for many awesome things, but one trait the Internet is especially obsessed with are the easter eggs. The joy of spotting something new is always satisfying for fans, and thanks to Twitter, we now know about a special nod in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

According to user, @DrWheetos, you can spot a young Daredevil in the animated feature.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Has anyone pointed out in Spider-Man ITSV, in the train scene, Fisk’s son transforms to Matt Murdock for a second? 👀 #SpidermanintotheSpiderVerse #Daredevil pic.twitter.com/s0L68VzNL6 — Wheetos (@DrWheetos) February 23, 2019

“Has anyone pointed out in Spider-Man ITSV, in the train scene, Fisk’s son transforms to Matt Murdock for a second?,” they asked.

Sure enough, Fisk’s son seems to be channeling Daredevil pretty hard. As you can see, he is wearing the iconic glasses and rocking the same suit that’s also worn by Charlie Cox in the Netflix series.

Many Marvel fans were quick to comment on the post to discuss the vast range of easter eggs the film seems to offer.

“The levels of easter eggs in that film are unprecedented,” @nHiAcRkT wrote.

“We’re gonna be finding new stuff for years with that movie,” @BenRivers23 added.

Others shared their theories on what this easter egg could mean.

“What If? #73 had the Kingpin more or less adopt Matt. This could be a reference to that,” @JackOfSomeTales suggested. “The thing about that issue is that it might actually work as an origin for the Matt Murdock of Spider-Gwen’s home (Earth 65) who is the Kingpin of Crime.”

“I mean Spider Gwen Matt Murdock worked for the kingpin so,” @froggymurdock added.

Other fans were just impressed with the find.

“Good eye,” @grape_knight commented.

Considering Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is now available to purchase digitally, it’s likely we’ll be hearing about a lot more easter eggs now that fans have the ability to dissect it. The film has become available for home viewing only days after its big win at the 91st Academy Awards. Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Phil Lord, and Christopher Miller all took home Oscars for Best Animated Feature.

In addition to winning the Oscar, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse won Best Animated Feature at the Golden Globes, Producer’s Guild Awards, Critics’ Choice Movie Awards, and the BAFTAs. It also managed to score seven Annie Awards, which included Best Animated Feature, Best Character Animation, Best Character Design, Best Directing, Best Production Design, Best Writing, and Best Editorial.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is now available to own digitally and will be available on DVD and blu-ray on March 19th.