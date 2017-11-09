Vincent D’Onofrio Starts Reading For ‘Daredevil’ Season 3

Many Marvel fans were excited to learn that Vincent D’Onofrio was returning to play the Kingpin of crime known as Wilson Fisk for the third season of Daredevil. And according to the actor, work on the new series has already begun.

D’Onofrio recently posted to social media that he was heading to Marvel for a reading of the series’ scripts.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The actor’s portrayal of Fisk is considered one of the best villains to appear in a Marvel production; not just considering the Netflix series, but including the films as well. Though he wasn’t announced to be featured in Daredevil Season Two, the character made a surprise appearance in prison with Frank Castle after the Punisher was jailed.

Fisk engineered Castle’s escape from prison, considering the Punisher more of a tool than a threat to his reign.

Though the Punisher is getting his own series on Netflix, set to debut in less than two weeks, the Kingpin is likely to return to Daredevil in a much larger capacity.

After the events of The Defenders, Matthew Murdock was thought to be dead in the collapse of the Hand’s Midland Circle building. After all, his teammates last saw him fighting Elektra as debris crashed on top of him.

But the crossover series revealed Murdock was alive, in the care of nun who called for “Sister Maggie” to come to his side after he woke up.

The imagery and the set up makes it seem like Daredevil is going to tackle the infamous “Born Again” storyline from the Marvel comics. The story by Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli sees ole Hornhead put through a ringer courtesy of Kingpin, though it’s unclear how much the new season will adapt that comic.

Given how the Netflix series tend to deviate greatly from the source material, it’s likely that Daredevil Season Three will not be a straight up translation of “Born Again” but will use some of the same themes and characters, putting some of the most iconic moments on the screen.

Daredevil Season Three is rumored to premiere on Netflix sometime in 2018.