‘Daredevil’ Season 3 Casts Lesley Ann Warren

Lesley Ann Warren is joining Marvel’s Daredevil for its third season on Netflix.

Marvel announced the casting today. Warren is known for her roles in films like Clue and television series such as Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce.

In Marvel’s Daredevil Season Three Warren will play Mrs. Falb, described as “a woman of high morals and steely resolve. A true survivor, Mrs. Falb is uncompromising in her beliefs, even if it means making powerful enemies.”

Erik Oleson takes over as the showrunner for Marvel’s Daredevil in Season Three. Stars Charlie Cox, Elden Henson, and Deborah Ann Woll each return in their respective roles as Matt Murdock, Foggy Nelson, and Karen Page. Vincent D’Onofrio will also return to the role of Wilson Fisk, aka the Kingpin, who was the primary antagonist of the show’s first season.

Cox has had nothing but high praise for D’Onofrio’s performance.

“Vincent D’Onofrio is a tour de force, huh? I don’t know if could say enough good things about him,” said Cox previously. “What’s great about Vincent — I always think of the scenes I have with him as requiring very little acting on my part. Because he’s so scary as Wilson Fisk, and he’s so big, I just know if I learn my lines, when I say them, it’s likely to work. Because so much of the acting is done for you just because of what he brings for you to a scene.”

Cox has also teased a new hallway fight scene to top the highly-praised fight scene in the first season.

“The one thing that I am excited about is that we do have a scene in the show that is an homage to the corridor scene from Series One,” Cox said. “I’m very excited about the fans to see that.”

In another callback to the show’s first season, Matt Murdock will return to his original black Daredevil costume, abandoning the horned, red body armor he graduated into later on. Cox tried to explain the motivations behind the change in outfit.

“It’s not explicit, but my understanding of it is clear,” Cox teased. “Matt, for various reasons, no longer feels like he is deserving of it. It’s almost like he’s lost that privilege. And also that he is, in some ways, outgrown what it stood for. There’s also another reason why he cannot, literally can not wear the suit.”

Marvel’s Daredevil Season 3 began filming in November 2017. The series will pick up after the events of Marvel’s The Defenders. Daredevil’s allies believe he died fighting Elektra when the Hand’s building collapsed, but audiences know he survived and was brought to a convent.

Marvel’s Daredevil Season Three still doesn’t have a specific release date but will arrive on Netflix before the end of the year.