‘Daredevil’ Showrunner Up for a ‘Moon Knight’ Series

Daredevil Season One showrunner Steven DeKnight might not have put Moon Knight in the series, but he has a clear vision of how the character should be portrayed.

DeKnight, whose most recent work was serving as director on Pacific Rim Uprising, spoke to ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview. Like his conversations about a potential God of War movie, DeKnight’s chatter of Moon Knight started with a Twitter conversation.

“That’s a weird story actually,” DeKnight said. “I never considered including Moon Knight in Daredevil. Somebody asked me on Twitter a while back if I would do Moon Knight, and I’ve always been a huge Moon Knight fan, and yeah, if I had the time in my schedule and the stars aligned, I’d love to do Moon Knight. I mean, I love the whole multiple personality. Is he crazy? Is he not crazy? Has he really gotten these mystical powers? Are they supernatural or is it all in his head? I think it would make for a very, very interesting Marvel universe kind of Netflix show. I also hope they’ll expand and give him a shot sometime.”

On the horizon for Netflix is a third season of Daredevil, and second seasons for Luke Cage and Iron Fist. While many Marvel fans are lobbying for a Moon Knight series, the character has not yet been tapped for a live-action adaptation.

At a press event for Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige promised there are plans for Moon Knight, though they might not be immediate. “Yes,” Feige told ScreenRant. “Does that mean five years from now, 10 years from now, 15 years from now? There are stacks of character cards that we have in our, in our development offices, which we look at. Which we pull for him, which we discussed.”

DeKnight’s efforts on Pacific Rim Uprising are available to watch now on DigitalHD and will hit Blu-ray and DVD on June 19, 2018.