Vincent D’Onofrio Open to Whatever Happens With Daredevil, But Hopes Marvel Sticks With Original Cast

The future of Daredevil in the wake of the Netflix series getting cancelled is unknown, but as far as Vincent D’Onofrio is concerned, he supports whatever decisions Marvel ultimately makes, though hopes the Daredevil cast can be involved to some degree. The series marked Netflix’s first foray into superhero storytelling, with the series becoming incredibly popular with both new and devout fans of the character, ultimately earning three seasons. Sadly, the restructuring of Marvel, Disney, and streaming services led to not only the end of Daredevil, but also Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist, leading fans to wonder when, or if, these characters will be revived.

Taking to Twitter, D’Onofrio shared, “I think it’s good to be open to whatever happens with [Daredevil]. Our show was indeed a great show. It could be great again & I hope it stays with the original cast. The [Marvel] record is so good. Keep your mind open for new things. Never forget it’s a great entertainment Co.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Netflix series were all cancelled last fall and with very little warning, leaving not only fans, but the actors themselves, confused and disappointed by the decision.

“[The cancellation] kind of [left] us all in this uninformed, weird place. You ask any actor on this show if they want to do it again if they had the chance and they’re going to say yes, because the experience was so fun and inventive, and the characters are so strong,” the actor admitted to Daily Mail recently. “I feel the same way as everybody involved, not just the actors but the crew, and even Jeph Loeb over at Marvel, we miss it, we want to do that show.”

What’s interesting about Daredevil, the other Netflix series, and the overall Marvel Cinematic Universe is that they are all said to exist in the same world, yet the Netflix and ABC series never crossed over with one another, with these various avenues also failing to be incorporated into theatrical events. Debuting later this year is the Disney-owned streaming service Disney+, which will see shows like Loki, WandaVision, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, with those series all featuring the actors from the films reprising their roles.

With new series on the way on Disney+ featuring top-tier talent, some audiences are holding out hope that the stars of Netflix series could appear in those upcoming programs or, better yet, somehow make the leap to the big screen. For now, all seasons of the Marvel series on Netflix are currently streaming.

What do you think of D’Onofrio’s remarks? Let us know in the comments below!