‘Daredevil’ Season 3 Set Photos Reveal Return of Black Costume

Daredevil Season Three has been in production since 2018 began, and the steady stream of Season Three set photos have revealed more details about where the Marvel Netflix flagship series is headed next.

The latest batch of set photos show series star Charlie Cox back on the prowl in his “Devil of Hell’s Kitchen” persona — complete with the original black costume that he wore for most of Season One!

Without any context we can’t be sure how this sequence fits into the Season Three storyline, but there are only one of two real possibilities:

After being presumed dead, Matt Murdock resumes his vigilante activities by going back to basics. Without access to his home and costume, he just gets the black sweatsuit and roped fists. This is a flashback scene, revisiting Matt’s early days as Daredevil to reveal something we didn’t know before.

Fans generally agree that Daredevil’s time in the black suit was the best the series has ever been. This return to that look will definitely make a lot of fans happy, as the general consensus was that things took a downturn with Season Two, and the influx of fantastical Marvel Comics elements that were pumped into it.

Other Season Three reveals include big storylines for Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin and Deborah Ann Woll’s Karen Page, as well as a big casting addition in Joanne Whalley as Matt Murdock’s estranged mother, the nun known as Sister Maggie. Framing this entire season is the classic comic book storyline “Born Again”.

Obviously some of these details are going to change for the show, but these set photos could conceivably be from the ending of Season Three, if Matt Murdock ends up living under a different identity, but still continues his vigilante campaign. We’ll know for sure when Daredevil Season Three premieres — until then, are you happy to see the black costume back? Let us know in the comments!

Daredevil Season Three doesn’t yet have a premiere date.