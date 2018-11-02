‘Daredevil’ Actor Posts Disturbing Halloween Photo

In the new season of Daredevil, the deadly Agent Poindexter begins his path toward becoming Marvel villain Bullseye by helping Wilson Fisk in his plot to take over the criminal underworld of New York City. But everything begins to unravel when Dex slaughters many people in a Catholic Church, aided by the coerced Ray Nadeem.

Agent Nadeem’s actor Jay Ali commemorated that moment on Halloween with a very humorous and morbid photo on social media, showcasing he and Dex actor Wilson Bethel on set in the lead up to the church assault. Take a look:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dex’s assault on the church is one of many memorable moments in the new season of Daredevil, featuring the second showdown between the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen and his foe.

The season sets up Wilson Bethel’s Agent Dex to become the superpowered assassin Bullseye in future episodes. Daredevil showrunner Erik Oleson has expressed excitement to return for a potential Season 4.

“I had the time of my life, man. I had so much fun,” Oleson said to ComicBook.com.”If you talk to anybody in the cast and crew, or involved in the production, Season 3 was a very pleasant experience for all of us. And we’re all very proud of the teamwork that made the final product possible. So yeah, I’m hopeful that I’ll get to do it again.”

There’s also a reason why they decided against putting Dex in the Bullseye costume this season, choosing to showcase the character’s origin before making him a full-fledged villain.

“This is the story of how this character — who might have been a good guy in the world — is turned into a bad guy, and ultimately set on the path to becoming one of the big villains of Marvel lore. And that allowed us to tell, I think, a deeper, more character driven and emotional story, which to me is the best kind of writing,” Oleson said. “Stories that are very much told from the inside, where you’re with characters, you empathize with characters, you understand the decisions they make, even if you may or may not agree with them, and you’re on the journey. You’re kind of in the head of those characters.”

Fans are hopeful that Daredevil returns for more episodes, but Netflix has already cancelled other Marvel series like Luke Cage and Iron Fist in recent weeks. Hopefully we learn more about the future of Marvel Television on the streaming platform very soon.

Daredevil Season 3 is now playing on Netflix.