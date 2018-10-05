Vincent D’Onofrio Raises Hope for the Kingpin in a ‘Spider-Man’ Movie

Vincent D’Onofrio has been wowing audiences as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin on Daredevil for years now, and it sounds like he’d be willing to lend the role to another Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise.

In a recent tweet about Daredevil‘s Season 3 trailer, a fan lamented about the fact that D’Onofrio’s Kingpin probably won’t make his way into the Spider-Man movies. D’Onofrio quoted the tweet with a pretty coy reply, simply saying “Who says?”

For diehard Marvel fans, this will surely be a surprise, as it seems to indicate that Kingpin appearing in the Spider-Man movies isn’t entirely out of the realm of the possibility. Even with characters like Happy Hogan, Tony Stark, and Pepper Potts all factoring into Spider-Man: Homecoming, the fact that Sony ultimately distributes those movies has made some believe that smaller-scale MCU crossovers weren’t really in the cards. And considering the fact that Kingpin is part of the MCU’s Netflix orbit – something which has yet to really make its way into the movies – seemed to lessen the chance even more.

At the moment, there’s really no telling if D’Onofrio could make his way into a future Spider-Man sequel, even with Spider-Man: Far From Home currently filming. But considering the characters’ ties in the comics – as well as the tie both of them have to Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox) – it certainly would be an interesting crossover.

“I have to be really careful here.” Cox explained in an interview earlier this year. “I mean, I’m sure I can say this. And I’ll just preface it by saying that I can’t see how this would happen. Maybe it will, maybe it won’t. But I have no information to suggest that this would ever happen. But it’d be really cool to see…I’d love to do something with Spider-Man.”

“There is a wonderful episode – issue of the comic – where Matt Murdock has to defend Daredevil – cause the public don’t know.” Cox previously said. “So he has Peter Parker put on his Daredevil costume so he can sit in the dock.”

In the meantime, fans can get quite a lot of Kingpin and Spidey crossing paths in other mediums, with the villain appearing in both the Spider-Man video game, and in the upcoming Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse animated movie.

