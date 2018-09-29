New ‘Daredevil’ Season 3 Photos Released

Matt Murdock finds himself at a crossroads in Daredevil season 3, and new photos show a few of the hurdles he’ll need to face throughout the season.

Netflix has released four new photos from the anticipated third season of the show, with the first showing Murdock back in his original black costume. The biggest detail here though is who he’s talking to, which is his on and off girlfriend Karen Page. Page does not look very happy with Matt, though you really can’t blame her, as it seems he never told her or Foggy that he was, in fact, alive after the cave in seen in Defenders.

The next photo shows the Kingpin Wilson Fisk in his trademark white suit. As he is discussing (or interrogating, we can’t quite tell yet) something with someone there is an FBI Agent behind him, which just shows how far his influence goes even after being in prison for a while.

The next shows Fisk in his prison jumpsuit, but as you can see from the four men facing the wall with their hands behind their head, it seems perhaps officers stormed the room. Fisk doesn’t seem to flinch in the slightest though, indicating that he either doesn’t care about the officers or that they work for him.

Last but not least is another shot of a black costumed Daredevil, and he’s evidently already been in a fight since his impromptu rope gauntlets already have blood on them. Hopefully, it’s not his.

You can check out all the photos in the gallery.

This is going to be a dark time for Hells Kitchen’s defender according to Daredevil showrunner Erik Olsen, and he seems to be abandoning his human personal altogether.

“Matt goes to pretty much the darkest place you can,” Oleson says. “When he realizes that he’s incapable of being Daredevil, he would rather just end it than go forward in his life without abilities. He’s decided to set aside his Matt Murdock persona and just be the Devil, to isolate the lighter part of himself.”

Daredevil season 3 premieres on Netflix on October 19th.