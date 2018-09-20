New ‘Daredevil’ Season 3 Poster Teases Matt Murdock’s Dark Descent

Marvel fans have been captivated by the promotional campaign for Daredevil season 3, which has been putting out some gorgeous religious-themed posters lately. Each one sheet comes with an ominous tagline, impressive painted artwork, and a bible verse reference, which fans have been combing over in hopes of finding insights into the season 3 storyline.

Take a look at the latest Daredevil season 3 poster, and let’s break down what it’s all about!

Videos by ComicBook.com

This latest poster’s tagline is “Do not fear the dark. Become it.” and the official Twitter post comes with a caption referencing a new bible verse, Romans 2:8. That verse (in the English Standard Bible version) read as such: “but for those who are self-seeking and do not obey the truth, but obey unrighteousness, there will be wrath and fury.” It seems like a clear tease of Daredevil either having to bring that wrath and fury to some evildoers in season 3 (like the returning Wilson Fisk and new addition of Bullseye) – or it could easily be the inverse situation.

The quote of not fearing the dark and becoming it suggests that Matt Murdock may indeed descend too far into the darkness in his quest to stop Fisk and get back his Daredevil mantle – making the hero the actual target of that aforementioned wrath and anger. The first bible tease was from Job 12:22 (“He reveals the deep things of darkness and brings utter darkness into the light.”), and the second from Job 30:35 (“But when I hoped for good, evil came; when I looked for light, darkness came.”). Both of those verse – not to mention the story of Job itself – hint at Matt Murdock starting out on some kind of noble quest to reclaim Daredevil’s mission after his injuries in The Defenders, only to have that mission perverted by even worse evil than he ever expected.

The bible quotes and overall religious iconography is very much in keeping with the famous “Born Again” storyline from Marvel Comics – which is said to be the greatest inspiration for Daredevil season 3. That story arc saw The Kingpin learn Matt Murdock’s identity and systematically destroy his life as both Murdock and Daredevil, eventually unleashing a murderous Daredevil imitator to smear the hero’s name. The hints of Bullseye being introduced and Karen Page having a major arc in season 3 also have fans wondering if the pivotal Daredevil vs. Bullseye fight from Kevin Smith’s “Guardian Devil” arc in the ’90s might not also be a part of the season 3 mix. That epic battle was held in the church where Matt Murdock’s mother Sister Maggie lived, and ended with Karen being murdered by Bullseye. With Sister Maggie being part of season 3, and all these religious-themed teasers about losing oneself to darkness – and Job being known for enduring great suffering from God – it seems we are likely headed in that game-changing direction.

We can now confirm that Daredevil season 3 premieres on Netflix on October 19th.