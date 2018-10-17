Marvel

Marvel Fans Are Comparing the New Daredevil Poster to Venom

Marvel’s Daredevil Netflix series returns for season 3 this week, and the latest poster for the […]

Marvel’s Daredevil Netflix series returns for season 3 this week, and the latest poster for the show is striking a strong chord with fans. It’s not just because the new poster is an awesome visual ode to Matt Murdock going back to his roots as the Black-Masked “Devil of Hell’s Kitchen” – it’s because Marvel fans just can’t seem to unsee the new image’s connection to Venom!

Take a look at the new Daredevil poster, and read below to see what Marvel fans are saying about the Venom impressions the poster image is invoking in their minds!

We Are…

The Eddie Brock / Venom dynamic works just as well for Matt Murdock / Daredevil. 

…Especially since this poster gives the Daredevil costume a distinct symbiote aesthetic. 

In and Out

This was pretty much the immediate response to this new Daredevil poster’s release, and it couldn’t be more perfect. 

That Eminem “Venom” song truly is infectious! 

In the Devil

These fans are having some bawdy fun with the recent Marvel marketing. 

Indeed, between Eminem’s “Venom” song and this Daredevil marketing, the devil just can’t catch a break!

It’s All Connected

They may have told us that the Venom movie wasn’t part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe…

…But clearly it’s all connected! (Joking…)

No Money, Mo Problems

This Marvel fan has a very specific objection to this: 

He can’t stand any Venom discussion that gets too spoilery, until he has the money to actually see the film!

Decisions, Decisions…

This is .gif is everything that Marvel fans are feeling after these Venom and Daredevil marketing campaigns! 

“Batman problems” indeed…

What the Fans Truly Neeed

Okay, someone at Marvel make this happen. 

Failing that: some rando on the Internet, please make this happen!

******

Venom is now in theaters. Daredevil season 3 premieres on Netflix starting October 19th. 

