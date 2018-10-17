Marvel Fans Are Comparing the New Daredevil Poster to Venom

Marvel’s Daredevil Netflix series returns for season 3 this week, and the latest poster for the show is striking a strong chord with fans. It’s not just because the new poster is an awesome visual ode to Matt Murdock going back to his roots as the Black-Masked “Devil of Hell’s Kitchen” – it’s because Marvel fans just can’t seem to unsee the new image’s connection to Venom!

Take a look at the new Daredevil poster, and read below to see what Marvel fans are saying about the Venom impressions the poster image is invoking in their minds!

Videos by ComicBook.com

We Are…

WE ARE VENOM… I MEAN DAREDEVIL https://t.co/Pp4tG0D7k9 — Ascension (@AscendedAncient) October 17, 2018



The Eddie Brock / Venom dynamic works just as well for Matt Murdock / Daredevil.

…Especially since this poster gives the Daredevil costume a distinct symbiote aesthetic.

In and Out

Knock Knock Let the Devil in! #Venom pic.twitter.com/acqnvPgum3 — What’s On Marvel | Marvel News (@WhatsOnMarvel) October 17, 2018



Venom: let the devil in

Daredevil: let the devil out — Omar Hany (@Omaruk9099) October 17, 2018



This was pretty much the immediate response to this new Daredevil poster’s release, and it couldn’t be more perfect.

That Eminem “Venom” song truly is infectious!

In the Devil

venom says let the devil in and daredevil says let the devil out. what if i want to be in the devil — Danielle, Gay Ghost ?️‍? (@thesapphicelf) October 17, 2018



Venom wants me to let the devil in, Daredevil wants me to let the devil out, never have I been more confused on what I should do with the devil. — big bálor brand (@1996Villainy) October 17, 2018



These fans are having some bawdy fun with the recent Marvel marketing.

Indeed, between Eminem’s “Venom” song and this Daredevil marketing, the devil just can’t catch a break!

It’s All Connected

Venom: Let the Devil in

Daredevil: Let the Devil out

Crossover confirmed — Sci-fi Pie (@PerzynaMika) October 17, 2018



They may have told us that the Venom movie wasn’t part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe…

…But clearly it’s all connected! (Joking…)

No Money, Mo Problems

Stop spoiling venom RATS I haven’t seen it bcuz im BROKE — Marvel/DC stan (@Blckestpantha) October 17, 2018



This Marvel fan has a very specific objection to this:

He can’t stand any Venom discussion that gets too spoilery, until he has the money to actually see the film!

Decisions, Decisions…

Venom: “Let the Devil in”

Daredevil: “Let the Devil out” pic.twitter.com/adCCNAZAqu — Comic Book Talk (@ComicBooksTalk) October 17, 2018



This is .gif is everything that Marvel fans are feeling after these Venom and Daredevil marketing campaigns!

“Batman problems” indeed…

What the Fans Truly Neeed

Can someone make a short 4 panel comic of Venom and Daredevil on either side of a door, knocking. One opens, then Venom walks in and Daredevil walks out. ? https://t.co/BbvsIzjGaE — Shin MikeZilla • Film Exiles Podcast #WeAreVenom (@Velkro16) October 17, 2018



Okay, someone at Marvel make this happen.

Failing that: some rando on the Internet, please make this happen!

******

Venom is now in theaters. Daredevil season 3 premieres on Netflix starting October 19th.