‘Daredevil’ Season 3’s Spider-Man Easter Egg Spotted by Marvel Fans

Daredevil season 3 is here, and Marvel fans are already binging their way through it, in effort to discover all the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe developments – as well as all of the secret Easter eggs and references hidden throughout the season.

One recent discovery that’s quickly going viral across fan chat threads (via Reditt) happens to be a nice Easter egg reference to not one but two versions of the Spider-Man character – and it couldn’t be more timely:

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see in the image above, the poster behind Karen Page actress Deborah Ann Woll promotes the boxing match between “Parker vs. Morales”, which just so happens to be the alter-egos of Marvel’s two most prominent Spider-Man characters, Peter Parker and Miles Morales. Some fans may want to write this off as merely coincidence, as the scene is from Episode 12, set in Fogwell’s Gym; however, set designers do their job meticulously well, with little left to chance or coincidence, so it’s a fair bet that this was definitely a purposeful reference.

As stated the reference couldn’t be more timely. Peter Parker and Miles Morales are about to share the screen in a big blockbuster animated film: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse hits theaters in December, and will center around what happens when Parker and Morales – two versions of Spider-Man from different universes – meet up and must prevent an interdimensional catastrophe – alone with a wild variety of other Spider-Man characters from across the multiverse.

This isn’t the only Spider-Man Easter egg that Marvel fans have spotted in Daredevil season 3: the Marvel‘s Spider-Man video game for PS4 uses the same composer as Daredevil and the show sneaks in a nice musical ode to the game in its score. Some other Easter eggs of note include a Mass Effect reference – though the trademark Stan Lee cameo seems to still be waiting to be discovered (at the time of writing this).

Daredevil season 3 is already getting rave reviews and a big response from fans – yet at the same time, there are dark things happening in the Marvel Netflix universe. Both Luke Cage and Iron Fist were cancelled as Daredevil season 3 was premiering, and while fans are hoping it’s the sign of a bigger Heores for Hire series to come, it may be a bigger sign that the rocky transition between Marvel Netflix and the MCU plans for the Disney streaming service are already beginning…

Daredevil season 3 is now streaming on Netflix. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will be in theaters on December 14th.