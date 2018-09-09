‘Daredevil’ Season 3 Teaser Released on Netflix

The first teaser trailer for Daredevil‘s highly-anticipated third season has finally arrived! However, you may not have noticed it unless you watched all ten episodes of Iron Fist Season 2 first.

That’s right, at the end of Iron Fist Season 2, which is now streaming on Netflix, there is a scene after the credits that teases Daredevil Season 3. You can watch the full 30-second scene in the video above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

After the Iron Fist credits roll, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) returns to the screen for the first time since The Defenders last fall. The character is sitting in a confessional booth at church, wearing his old street costume, bloodied from a fight.

As he talks to the priest, it’s easy to see that Matt Murdock has reached what is probably his lowest point of the entire series.

“I once believed that justice could be found in a court of law, and in the light of day,” Murdock says. “But I was fooling myself. Darkness only responds to darkness.”

As if that wasn’t dark and brooding enough, Daredevil ends his confession with a phrase that proves he’s starting to lose control, and making the shift into a much more violent, dangerous vigilante.

“The truth is,” he begins, “I’d rather die as the devil, than live as Matt Murdock.”

While this teaser is certainly exciting for fans of Daredevil, it may still be a bit disappointing to some. The third season of the series has been confirmed to drop sometime later this year, but an official release date has yet to be revealed. Many have been hoping that the release of Iron Fist Season 2 would also tease the launch date for Daredevil‘s third season, but that wasn’t the case. At least, not yet.

For now, Daredevil will have to make due with this short confessional. Marvel and Netflix will be bringing the show to New York Comic Con however, so it’s likely that a trailer and release date will arrive at that time, if not before.

What do you think of the first Daredevil Season 3 teaser? Are you excited to see this new version of Matt Murdock? Let us know in the comments!

The first two seasons of Daredevil are currently streaming on Netflix.