‘Daredevil’ Season 3 Full Trailer Released

Ahead of the Daredevil panel at New York Comic Con this weekend, Marvel and Netflix have unveiled the official, full-length trailer for the show’s upcoming third season. As the previous teasers and promos have made abundantly clear, things are getting incredibly dark for Matt Murdock and his alter ego.

You can check out the trailer in the video above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the official synopsis for the new season, which you can find below, this next installment of Daredevil is all about the ripple effects of Fisk’s release from prison:

“Missing for months, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) reemerges a broken man, putting into question his future as both vigilante Daredevil and lawyer Matthew Murdock. But when his archenemy Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) is released from prison, Matt must choose between hiding from the world or embracing his destiny as a hero.”

Daredevil showrunner Erik Oleson has noted that Season 3 will take Matt to some of the darkest places he’s ever been, making for a much different show than we’ve seen in the first two installments.

“Matt goes to pretty much the darkest place you can,” Oleson says. “When he realizes that he’s incapable of being Daredevil, he would rather just end it than go forward in his life without abilities. He’s decided to set aside his Matt Murdock persona and just be the Devil, to isolate the lighter part of himself.”

What do you think of the full Daredevil trailer? Are you excited for the third season to arrive? Let us know in the comments!

The third season of Daredevil arrives on Netflix on Friday, October 12.