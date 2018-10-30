‘Daredevil’ Season 3 Drops Political References

Daredevil season 3 has generated a lot of buzz for its thrilling crime-drama storyline, which sees Daredevil‘s nemesis Wilson Fisk set free from prison, and back to his old scheme of taking over NYC’s underworld. In order to achieve that end, “The Kingpin” engages in a campaign of deception and manipulation, in order to take apart both Matt Murdock and Daredevil, who he has learned are one and the same.

A lot of Marvel fans will be focused on the story arc that sees Fisk discover and develop a new living weapon in the form of disturbed FBI Agent Poindexter (aka “Bullseye); however, Daredevil season peppers in quite a few references to today’s divisive political climate.

The first big direct reference we get to real-world politics comes in Daredevil season 3 episode 3, “No Good Deed”, when news of Wilson Fisk’s release from prison becomes public. Protesters gather outside of the hotel to protest Fisk’s release, holding signs that read “Lock him up!…” While protesters are chanting “Lock Fisk Up!” in unison. Karen Page arrives on the scene to interview Agent Nadeem, who mad the initial deal with Fisk to set him free, and when Karen inquires if he is indeed the agent who set Fisk free, Agent Nadeem responds by saying Fisk has not been set free, and that the claim is “Fake News.”

This episode opens up a thematic subtext for the rest of Daredevil season 3, in which the political issues of today are worked into the general story of how Wilson Fisk corrupts so many of politics and law enforcement. It’s also clear what kind of metaphor is at work in how Fisk also manipulates the media (including a very Trumpian press conference in episode 11), in order to twist perception of who is society’s greatest threat, so that the populace of NYC begins to view Daredevil as a dangerous criminal, and do-gooders like Foggy Nelson and Karen Page as bias manipulators, trying to bring Fisk down. The ruse works like a charm, with public perception turning away from institutes like the FBI and media, and toward a “noble strong man” trying to affect radical social change, which is exactly the image Fisk cultivates for himself:

“I know that most of you find this difficult to accept. That’s only because you’ve been manipulated, poisoned into believing the news media’s fake story that I am evil, that I am a criminal. Quite the opposite is true. Because I challenge the system, because I’ve told the truth and tried to make this city a better place, the people in power decided to tear me down. To tear me down with false allegations. They sent someone to frame me. Daredevil. The killer who’s now showing his true colors, who has tried to murder people in newspaper offices and churches, attacking our sacred institutions. Believe me. Daredevil is our true public enemy.”

Clearly, the current era of “Trumpism” politics and the daily societal themes about truth, perception, and proper forms of leadership all leaked into showrunner Erik Oleson’s vision for Daredevil season 3. Fisk’s secret behind-the-scenes machinations are a clear commentary on the many rumors and reports about what’s been going on in the bubble of secret deals and policy changes taking place within the current administration – but no one at Marvel or Netflix was likely prepared for how tragically close those parallels would be. One of Daredevil season 3’s biggest sequences is a fight between Matt Murdock and Fisk’s mad dog assassin Bullseye (as an imitation Daredevil), within a church where Bullseye is slaughtering the congregation in an effort to kill Karen Page. With the recent tragic mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsbrugh, PA, – and all the political ties that it had – Daredevil season 3’s fictional vision of our society is now more hauntingly relevant.

Catch Daredevil season 3 now streaming on Netflix.