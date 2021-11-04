Charlie Cox Teases Daredevil Season 4 Storylines

Despite a dedicated fan base, a thriving social media campaign, and a group of actors in love with their characters, Daredevil is probably never coming back. Disney and Netflix parted ways creatively, leaving Daredevil and a slew of other shows unfinished, and the new wave of TV on Disney+ makes any kind of return from the grave feel even more improbable. That’s not to say Charlie Cox can’t play Daredevil in the MCU, or that Marvel Studios can’t incorporate all of those character into the ever-evolving franchise at some point, but the show that ran for three seasons on Netflix is now a relic from a bygone era of Marvel television.

Charlie Cox, who led the Netflix Marvel franchise as Daredevil, has made it clear that he’d love to continue playing the character, but he even he admits that a return after this long would have to be a “reimagining” of sorts. Cox recently appeared with Daredevil co-star Deborah Ann Woll at MCM London and, while talking about a potential return, shared a few details about what was still to-come in his Netflix series, had it been picked up for a fourth season.

“A lot of time has passed. So, god knows if anything can happen for us in the future, I really don’t know,” Cox began. “Obviously, if something were to happen, that would be thrilling. But because so much time has passed, I’d imagine it would have to be a kind of reimagining. Assuming that they choose to use us, it would be an interesting scenario, because it would be a reimagining with the same foundation. I know there are so many great storylines to tell. We never really got into the Bullseye stuff. There is an unfinished history with Karen and Matt that we got to almost get to in Season 2.”

Season 4 of Daredevil likely would’ve dealt with Bullseye in a much more direct way, after Season 3 essentially gave the longtime Matt Murdoch rival his own origin story. We may never get to see that play out, but Cox went on to say he’s glad the series at least ended on a high note.

“There’s a lot of loose ends we’d like to tie up. Having said that, I’m really proud of what we did, and we ended on a high,” the actor said. “And I’d rather that than, just because there’s a huge fan base, to run it into the ground. We made 60-plus hours, and at some point you start to run out of ideas, everyone does. And what you don’t want to do is suddenly end up with a forced bad season that didn’t really work.”

Netflix’s Daredevil may be gone for good, but we’re all still holding out hope that Cox will find his way to the MCU. After all, Spider-Man: No Way Home is only a month away…