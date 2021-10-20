Charlie Cox Threatens to Hunt Down and Fight Whoever Replaces Him as Daredevil

A lot of questions are on fans’ minds regarding the next few years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and what the future holds for Daredevil is definitely among them. Marvel’s Man Without Fear was most recently the subject of a several-season Netflix series, and fans are eager to see its star, Charlie Cox, potentially return as Daredevil in another MCU project. While Cox has remained decidedly mum about whether or not he is returning — particularly in the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home — he did recently reveal what his reaction would be if someone else was cast in the role.

“I would go down into my basement,” Cox revealed during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Pop Culture Spotlight podcast. “I would find my Daredevil mask [and then] hunt them down. I’d make them fight me for it.”

On the same podcast, Cox argued that if he were to return as Daredevil, it would probably be some sort of “reimagining” from the canon established in the Netflix show, which would create a double-edged sword in and of itself.

“If there was an opportunity for me to come back as Daredevil, whatever that would look like, I imagine it would be a reimagining of the character and the show,” Cox explained. “If they choose me to do it, there are going to be some elements that are of course the same. Or they might choose someone else and reboot it all over again…You’ve got to be careful what you wish for. You come back and it’s not as good or it doesn’t quite work or it’s too much time has passed. It doesn’t quite come together in the same way. You don’t want to taint what you’ve already got. If we never come back, you’ve got these three great seasons and our third season was our best reviewed. So, the trajectory was up. I am tremendously proud and grateful for what we have.”

The topic of Cox’s return recently swirled around the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer, after fans began to speculate that a cropped part of the trailer showed Cox’s forearms in costume as Daredevil’s civilian persona, Matt Murdock. As Cox told ComicBook.com shortly after, that was not the case.

“I can promise you, those are not my forearms,” Cox revealed.

