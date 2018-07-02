‘Daredevil’s Charlie Cox Hasn’t Seen ‘Avengers: Infinity War,’ Not Aware of the Snap

Was the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen from the hit Netflix series affected by Thanos’ snap during Avengers: Infinity War? It seems no one knows, not even Marvel’s Daredevil star Charlie Cox himself.

Cox was a guest at the Comicpalooza convention where he took some fan questions at a panel. One of those fans asked if he was affected by “the snap.”

Cox looked thoroughly confused. The panel moderator had to point out that the question was related Avengers: Infinity War. Cox admitted he hadn’t seen Infinity War yet but, in his defense, noted that’s because he’s been busy filming the third season of Marvel’s Daredevil.

And that’s the big thing here. Cox has been filming Marvel’s Daredevil Season Three and he hasn’t even heard of “the snap.” It seems safe to say the ending of Avengers: Infinity War will not be a factor in the story when the Netflix series returns.

Fans have been wondering how the television side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will handle Thanos’ universe-altering finger-snap. Cox’s answer seems to indicate that they won’t deal with it all. The Defenders haven’t been directly involved in anything leading up to the coming of Thanos, so there’s little narrative reason for the shows to make note of Thanos’s actions now. When it comes to continuity, Marvel Television can always say that the new seasons of the Netflix series took place either before Avengers: Infinity War or after Avengers 4.

Marvel’s Daredevil Season Three will take place after the events of Marvel’s The Defenders, which seemed to set up the classic “Born Again” storyline from Marvel Comics. Vincent D’Onofrio is set to return as Wilson Fisk, aka the Kingpin in the new series. There are also rumors that Wilson Bethel will play Bullseye, one of Daredevil’s most deadly foes.

Before Daredevil Season Three, Marvel’s Luke Cage will be released on June 22nd on Netflix. Other upcoming Marvel and Netflix projects include Iron Fist Season Two, The Punisher Season Two, and Jessica Jones Season Three.