Daredevil Star Vincent D’Onofrio Reveals Which Marvel Hero He Wants Kingpin To Fight

Vincent D’Onofrio knows exactly which hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe he wants Kingpin to throw down with. The actor portrayed Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin, in three seasons of Daredevil on Netflix. Unfortunately, the streamer canceled Daredevil, along with all of its other Marvel shows, leaving Kingpin in limbo. Thankfully, the rights to the Daredevil characters have reverted back to Marvel Studios, meaning any of those heroes or villains can appear in future projects. D’Onofrio is constantly asked his thoughts on Kingpin’s return, and has now confirmed if he were to reprise his villainous role, he’d like to go up against the web-slinger Spider-Man.

Jake Hamilton of the Jake’s Takes YouTube channel interviewed D’Onofrio for his new film The Unforgivable. After praising D’Onofrio’s performance as Kingpin, Hamilton asked the actor which MCU character he’d like to see Kingpin go toe-to-toe with that he already hasn’t faced. “It definitely has to be Spider-Man,” D’Onofrio responded. “I’m hoping. We’ll see if they ask me to do it. My character, Kingpin, lives in a world of characters like Punisher, Daredevil, and Spider-Man. So that would be the one.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Okay — SOMEONE has to make this happen.



Vincent D’Onofrio told me why he REALLY wants Kingpin to meet Spider-Man.



Can we make this happen, @TomHolland1996?!



LINK: https://t.co/iHzlCPLVwr pic.twitter.com/FmaiH5bZWC — Jake Hamilton (@JakesTakes) November 14, 2021

D’Onofrio’s Kingpin was one of the main antagonists of Daredevil during its Netflix run. Kingpin has also crossed paths with Spider-Man in the comics, though he is primarily thought of as a Daredevil villain. If Sony and Marvel continue to collaborate on future Spider-Man projects, it isn’t out of the realm of possibility to see Kingpin show up, with or without D’Onofrio.

There are rumors Kingpin/D’Onofrio will make his MCU debut in Hawkeye, which will make its debut later this month on Disney+. After D’Onofrio made an online comment regarding Kingpin, fans began to speculate he was referring to an upcoming Disney+ series. However, the actor responded by squashing the speculation. “Silly to look deeper into the little pieces I write,” he wrote on Twitter. “I’ve been writing them for years now. Although I appreciate the fandom. Because I loved playing him in @daredevil”

Speaking of returns, Charlie Cox is reportedly set to appear as Matthew Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The third Tom Holland film reportedly has a laundry list of guest appearances, including previous Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Other rumors have Marvel rebooting Daredevil with the same Netflix actors, though all of their histories would be erased so they can start with a fresh slate. A recent casting grid for this Daredevil reboot has also surfaced.

Who would you like to see Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin face in the MCU? Let us know down in the comments.