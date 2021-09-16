Daredevil Star Vincent D’Onofrio Speaks Out on Rumors of Kingpin Return for Disney+ Series

Ever since Netflix and Marvel’s partnership ended, and the series they created together started to peter out, fans have wondered if some of the more popular characters from Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and the other Marvel/Netflix might eventually return. The idea of having Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin — a fan favorite — square off against Tom Holland’s Spider-Man seems pretty irresistible. So, of course, when D’Onofrio made a comment on Twitter that some fans took to suggest the character might be coming back in the form of an appearance on one of Marvel’s numerous projects on Disney+, people wanted to believe it.

Unfortunately, D’Onofrio later took to Twitter to clarify that he wasn’t hinting at anything. The actor said he was just making idle commentary, and that he was a little surprised and amused to see people run with it.

You can see the tweet below, because just quoting his words loses something in the translation:

https://twitter.com/vincentdonofrio/status/1437785587709272065?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Marvel’s Daredevil ran for three seasons between 2015 and 2018 on Netflix. The series starred Charlie Cox as the titular superhero, Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson as his love interest and best friend, and D’Onofrio as his archenemy. Like all of Marvel’s shows at the time, it was ostensibly set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and frequently cited the events of Marvel’s The Avengers, but whether it remains canon or not is in question following a mangement changeover that gave Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige control over the TV shows. The change resulted not just in a number of new, much more continuity-intensive series on Disney+, but of the cancellation of shows airing elsewhere.

While most of the characters in the Marvel/Neflix collaborations remain fan-favorites, it’s Daredevil, Kingpin, and The Punisher (Jon Bernthal) that fans seem to have really zeroed in on as characters they want to see more of.

“You know, we’ll see,” Bernthal recently said, when asked whether he might ever return to the role of Frank Castle/The Punisher. “I mean, honestly, I don’t think about it very much. I’m really happy — look, we’re all enormously blessed to be doing this. I can say for the other guys that you’re talking to as well, we really love this. We really love doing this. We work hard at it, we support our families by it, through it, but we never lose touch just how grateful we are to be in the position that we are that we get to do this for a living. I like to do this. I like to work with people I really respect and love and admire and make stuff with. This kind of project is precisely, it’s exactly the kind of stuff I want to be doing. So, whatever else comes down the road, comes.”

Rumors have also swirled that Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdoch (the secret identity of Daredevil, who is a lawyer) might appear in the upcoming Spider-Man: Far From Home as Peter Parker’s attorney. When asked about that recently, Cox declined to spoil anything.

“I wouldn’t want to ruin something either way. Do you know what I mean?” he said. “So, it makes me a little anxious in that regard, you know, because it’s a difficult thing to talk about. You know all I would say, I guess everyone, myself included, is just gonna have to wait and see what happens.”

Do you want to see D'Onofrio's Kingpin join the Marvel Cinematic Universe (for real this time)?