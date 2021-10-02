Marvel Rumored to Be Considering Daredevil Reboot With Netflix Actors

If there is one thing that Daredevil fans want, it’s to see the fan-favorite Netflix series “saved”. Nearly three years after the series was canceled, fans are still calling for the series to get a new life or even for the characters and actors who played them in Netflix’s series to be brought into the MCU. Now, as rumors that Vincent D’Onofrio will appear as Wilson Fisk in Hawkeye and that Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock might appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home continue to swirl, there’s a new rumor that is sure to get fans talking. It’s rumored that Marvel Studios is considering a solo Daredevil project, one that would be a soft reboot of the series though it would star the actors from the Netflix series.



The rumor comes from Daniel Ritchman (via Knight Edge Media) and indicates that the characters would have different histories for their MCU introduction and nothing from the Netflix series would be canon. The rumor also notes that it’s unclear if the project would be a Disney+ series or a film and also seems to include various supporting characters from the larger “universe” of the Netflix shows, which means it could potentially also see characters like Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones as well.



Now, it’s important to remember that these are just rumors and speculation and that goes for the rumors that D’Onofrio and Cox will appear in Hawkeye and Spider-Man: No Way Home as well. Recently, Cox even continued to deny that he is in the upcoming Spider-Man film at all, commenting that he “genuinely” doesn’t know what’s going to happen with the character.



“My answer is, ‘No comment.’ I don’t know what’s going to happen, I genuinely don’t know,” Cox recently told Forbes, though he did acknowledge that he wouldn’t want to jeopardize a chance to return as well as expressed appreciation for the fans who have continued to be vocal about things.



“Also if there was a chance of that happening in the future, I don’t want to say something that could potentially jeopardize those chances because the people high up at Marvel, maybe they see this stuff or hear what I say and maybe that influences,” Cox added. “I don’t know. I have no idea. I love how passionate the fans are and I feel very, very, very touched that so many of them have gone online and made their voices heard about the desire for me to come back.”



