‘Daredevil’: Charlie Cox Draws Bullseye on Wilson Bethel’s Forehead

Marvel TV sold out Madison Square Garden for its Daredevil Season 3 panel a New York Comic-Con, proving that it’s one of the most highly-anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe projects on the horizon. The highlight of the Daredevil panel was no doubt the big (if not obvious) reveal that new season 3 cast member Wilson Bethel isn’t just “FBI Agent 2” or “Benjamin “Dex” Poindexter,” but rather one of Daredevil’s most feared enemies, Bullseye!

On second thought: perhaps the real highlight of the Daredevil season 3 panel is what happened right after Bethel was allowed to confirm his true role in the MCU:

Videos by ComicBook.com

This Marvel fan managed to capture the hilarious moment and share it on Twitter. As soon as Marvel TV head Jeph Loeb announced that Bethel was Bullseye, Daredevil star Charlie Cox jumped out of his seat and went to work! Using a carefully-concealed marker, Cox quickly draw the iconic Bullseye symbol right on Bethel’s forehead – thereby completing the look fans know and love. Bethel took the hazing in stride as the new guy, no doubt loving the sheer amount of Marvel fan mania that was erupting in the room at the time.

As you can see in the trailer above (or read in our full panel recap HERE) Bethel’s performance as “Dex” will be a slow-burn descent into the madness that is “Bullseye.” Two big Bullseye scenes were actually screened during the panel: our first introduction to FBI agent Poindexter, during an intense sequence where Albanian gangsters ambush an FBI convoy transporting Wilson Fisk; and another in which Dex is in full Bullseye mode, impersonating Daredevil and throwing with the real Matt Murdock in a newspaper office. Both hint at the possibility that Bethel’s Bullseye will be the best MCU Netflix villain since Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin, which could help to elevate Daredevil season 3 into the best that Marvel Netflix has put out.

The larger arc of season 3 will see Matt Murdock trying to recover from the significant injuries he suffered at the end of The Defenders. Matt will be trying to get back out on the streets, despite some new handicaps as a result of his injuries. Meanwhile, Wilson Fisk will be looking to change his own fate, cutting a deal with the FBI that eventually sees him back on the street – only this time, it seems that Fisk may know full well the connection between Daredevil and Matt Murdock, and could make the hero’s life hell on both fronts. For Matt Murdock, that means losing his safety of his identity; for Daredevil, it means having to finally face a weapon (Bullseye) that could actually take him out.

Daredevil season 3 premieres on Netflix starting October 19th.