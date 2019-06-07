Dark Phoenix Star Sophie Turner Slaps Conan O’Brien While Playing Drinking Game

During an interview in support of X-Men: Dark Phoenix, franchise star Sophie Turner slapped veteran latenight host Conan O’Brien. Not becuase he was inappropriate or anything — they just decided to play a game of Tequila Slap on the air, and she got to slap first. You can check out the interview above; O’Brien asks Turner about drinking games she had played with her Game of Thrones and X-Men co-stars over the years, and she provided him with this very tactile example.

Each of the three people onstage — Turner, O’Brien, and announcer Andy Richter — got a shot of tequila out of the deal, and then a little more conversation about drinking games got sprinkled into the middle of X-Men talk before O’Brien screened a clip from X-Men: Dark Phoenix, which hit theaters tonight.

“I approach this movie as the culmination of 20 years of storytelling, of living with the X-Men for all this time and watching this family come together, and this movie is the movie that challenged that family and tears them apart in a new way,” Dark Phoenix writer/director Simon Kinberg told ComicBook.com. “And so I imagined it as the culmination, and I even pitched it to the studio, as this is the culmination of this cycle of X-Men stories. Which there will be more X-Men movies in the future no doubt, but this particular cycle with this cast, it felt like it was time to do kind of what Game of Thrones has done, what Endgame has done, really see them challenged in a new way and sort of survive and go off into the sunset.”

Buzz around the Simon Kinberg-directed film, expected to be the final Fox-branded X-Men film, is not good. The majority of critics are absolutely tearing Dark Phoenix apart, saying it’s a complete misfire of a movie, and it currently has a shockingly low 17% score on the review site.

Not only is that score bad in terms of movies in general, but it’s especially rotten when compared to other critically reviled X-Men films. The Dark Phoenix score is currently 30% lower than X-Men: Apocalypse, and more than 40% lower than the original big screen telling of the Dark Phoenix storyline, X-Men: The Last Stand. Those two movies are usually considered the worst X-Men team up films to hit theaters, and their scores are still much higher than that of Dark Phoenix.

