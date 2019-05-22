X-Men: Dark Phoenix Temptation Clip Released

Just shy of twenty years after X-Men’s debut back in 2000, the long-running franchise will finally come to an end when Dark Phoenix hits theaters in a couple of weeks. It’s a conclusion that is set to be an explosive one with young Jean Grey having been imbued by with the Phoenix Force, a powerful, mysterious entity that makes Jean both the most powerful creature on the planet as well as potentially the most dangerous one — even if she’s not initially aware of just how powerful or dangerous she can be.

Of course, someone will fill Jean in and that’s what we’re getting a taste of in a brand new clip from Dark Phoenix released by 20th Century Fox. The clip, which you can watch in the video above, shows Jean Grey (Sophie Turner) drinking her troubles away while a mysterious woman, played by Jessica Chastain, talks to her about what she’s going through, the force inside of her, and tries to tempt her into embracing it.

In Dark Phoenix, “The X-Men face their most formidable and powerful foe when one of their own, Jean Grey, starts to spiral out of control. During a rescue mission in outer space, Jean is nearly killed when she’s hit by a mysterious cosmic force. Once she returns home, this force not only makes her infinitely more powerful, but far more unstable. The X-Men must now band together to save her soul and battle aliens that want to use Grey’s new abilities to rule the galaxy.”

The film will serve as something of an adaptation of the iconic Marvel Comics storyline. 2006’s X-Men: The Last Stand attempted the storyline but was met with negative response. This time, Dark Phoenix represents the storyline “done right,” as Turner told Rolling Stone. “Every other scene in Dark Phoenix is, like, the most intense scene I’ve ever done,” Turner said.

She also previously spoke with Entertainment Weekly about the pressure to better adapt the storyline.

“I knew Simon was taking me out to lunch and he sits me down and tells me it’s Dark Phoenix and I’m like ‘f—,’” Turner admitted.

“I know it’s one of the most loved stories of the X-Men universe and for Simon to trust me enough with this responsibility is a big honor. And I want to do the fans of the original story justice, and of course, there’s a lot of pressure especially having been done before. Simon would tell you that it was a B-plot of the movie and he felt it had to be the main plot of the movie.”

Dark Phoenix is written and directed by Simon Kinberg and stars James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Sophie Turner, Tye Sheridan, Alexandra Shipp, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Evan Peters, and Jessica Chastain.

Dark Phoenix hits theaters on June 7th.

