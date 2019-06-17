Dave Bautista Clarifies Comments on Wanting to Leave Guardians of the Galaxy

Not even one year ago, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 had been left without a director. The uncertainty around the film left some castmates uneasy, including Dave Bautista — someone who didn’t want to be involved with the movie in the wake of James Gunn’s firing. Luckily for fans, Gunn, and Bautista alike, the director was eventually given his job back and all is well once more.

In the midst of the commotion, some thought Bautista may try leaving the Guardians franchise to join Gunn’s new project at Warner Brothers in The Suicide Squad. According to the director, however, that simply isn’t the case. Speaking with ET’s Ashley Crossan, Bautista admits it was never an either-or situation, rather he simply didn’t feel like starring in the third Guardians film if Gunn wasn’t going to be involved.

“No, it wasn’t that I was going to jump ship and do Suicide Squad,” Bautista admits. “I was more at the point where I was like, ‘Fire me. I don’t care. You’re going to hear what I have to say.’ And this is the way I feel and I think you made a bad call and I don’t care if you fire me because I feel this way. This is me being honest and me sticking up for my friend who was wronged.’”

“So that was it. It wasn’t about me — I’m not threatening to go do Suicide Squad, but I was just saying, ‘If things aren’t here, I’m just going to leave. I don’t want to be a part of this.’”

Some reports surfaced earlier this spring that Bautista had boarded The Suicide Squad, though it appears the actor had to eventually pass on the opportunity due to other projects being added to his schedule. In addition to appearing in both of the Guardians of the Galaxy films released to date, Bautista has also reprised his role as Drax in both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame to acclaim.

The third Guardians of the Galaxy has yet to get a release date from Marvel Studios, though it’s expected to hit theaters no earlier than 2022.

