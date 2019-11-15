Guardians of the Galaxy’s Dave Bautista Adopts Two Abandoned Pit Bulls from Animal Shelter

There are few things in this world more precious than pets, and rescue animals are often talked about to boost adoption rates. Time and again, social media has been used to encourage the public to adopt, and it seems like one Hollywood star answered a recent call. After all, Drax might be a deadly fighter in Guardians of the Galaxy, but the actor who plays him isn’t so rough.

Recently, Fox 13 posted an article detailing the recent adoption story involving Dave Bautista. Last month, a Tampa-area shelter posted a notice on Facebook asking for a family to adopt a pair of bonded pit bulls who had been brought in recently.

“This is so sad these 2 aren’t even housed together!! They have no idea what they did to deserve this,” the shelter explained. “Please consider adopting these 2 together. They just lost everything they knew and loved.”

Shortly after, the post went viral, and it seems Bautista answered the call. A week later, the actor took to Instagram to confirm he had adopted both Maggie and Ollie from the Hillsborough County’s Pet Resource Center.

“I needed them, they needed me,” the actor shared along with his photos of the pit bulls.

“These beautiful babies spent the first six years of their lives neglected and abused. And now they are going to spend the rest of their lives being spoiled and loved. Eternally grateful to the amazing animal lovers (Lisa Bricker frankiesfriends ,Michelle Baker, Patrick & Kimberly Thorpe) in Tampa who worked so hard to keep them safe, find them a home and most importantly keep these two together.”

Clearly, the pups make a great family with Bautista, and fans are hoping other Marvel Cinematic Universe stars will introduce their pups to the gang. After all, Captain America star Chris Evans is a noted dog lover, and his own social media posts with dog Dodger have made the pup an Internet celebrity.

