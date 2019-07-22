Dave Bautista Welcomes Good Friend Kumail Nanjiani to the MCU

Since first appearing as Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy back in 2014, Dave Bautista has undoubtedly become one of the most beloved members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe amongst fans. From his hilarious turn as the Destroyer on screen to his loyal defense of James Gunn online, Bautista has continued to gain fans throughout his MCU journey. Now, he’s using his platform to welcome his good pal Kumail Nanjiani to the franchise.

On Saturday night, during the Marvel Studios panel at San Deigo Comic-Con, reports about the all-star cast for Marvel’s Eternals were confirmed when Kevin Feige brought the core roster out onto the stage. Along with Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Lia McHugh, and Don Lee, Nanjiani joined the cast of the new cosmic film, officially making him a part of the MCU. After tweeting about his excitement on Monday morning, Bautista chimed in to talk up his Stuber co-star.

Nanjiani posted two pictures on Twitter, one was a photo of himself interviewing Stan Lee at SDCC back in 2012, the other was from the stage of Hall H on Saturday, where he stood as a member of the MCU. Given that both the Guardians and Eternals are cosmic properties, fans starting speculating that Bautista and Nanjiani could appear in a film together at some point.

Bautista quoted one of those fan tweets (which was initially quoting Nanjiani’s tweet) and welcomed the actor to the franchise, teasing that he’d been hitting the gym to prepare for the role.

I’m so GD happy for you dude!! And now I can finally talk openly about you getting so F’n jacked!! 💪🏼 https://t.co/8nKehGjJmn — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) July 22, 2019

“I’m so GD happy for you dude,” Bautista wrote. “And now I can finally talk openly about you getting so F’n jacked!!”

The two actors recently appeared together in the action comedy Stuber, where they developed a good relationship. There’s no telling if Drax of Nanjiani’s Kingo will ever appear in one of the MCU’s films together, but there’s certainly a chance.

Eternals hits theaters on November 6, 2020.