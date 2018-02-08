DC Comics’ Jim Lee Draws Black Panther

It seems like everyone is excited for Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther — even Jim Lee, the veteran comic artist and co-publisher of Marvel’s rival DC Comics.

Lee, who has drawn plenty of Marvel characters in his career, recently posted a process drawing of Black Panther to his Instagram feed to celebrate the upcoming film, which will be released on February 16. Lee shared his own image as well as eight other drawings done by people watching his Twitch stream while he drew.

“Conducted first draw along on my Twitch stream, and the chat chose Black Panther as the subject,” Lee wrote in the caption accompanying the image. “Here are only 9 of the dozens that were drawn. Some were drawing for the first time and others as you can tell had more artistic experience. Went over well so planning the next one in a couple of weeks!”

Like many artists in the upper echelons of comicdom, Lee often draws for his social media audience, and then either sells the art for charity, gives it away to someone watching, or sells it for significantly cheaper than his prices usually go as a “thank-you” to the audience supporting his stream.

You can check it out below.

Black Panther opens in theaters on February 16th.

