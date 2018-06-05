Why Marvel Action Scenes Are Better Than DC’s According to Critical Analysis Video

A YouTube user has broken down why they believe Marvel’s action sequences are better than DC’s when it comes to live-action films.

Claiming to have grown up a DC Comics fan, Nerdwriter1 (host of the video) says he is disappointed in the DC Extended Universe and their films so far. In large part, he says the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s success over the DC Extended Universe can be spotted in their respective set piece differences. “The DC Extended Universe set pieces leave a lot to be desired,” Nerdwriter 1 said.

“There are a lot of reasons for this I think that people have explored before: Zack Snyder‘s preference for stylized coloring versus the more muting coloring of the MCU, the overuse of super slow motion, and ridiculous virtual camera moves,” the video says. He goes on to list three reasons Marvel Cinematic Universe action sequences earn more favor than the DC Extended Universe’s. “But there are a few other things I want to point out that I think make a bigger difference when it comes to super hero set pieces: the first is that physics matters. We all know that super heroes do a lot of absurd things. Half the shots that Iron Man takes would be fatal blows. People have an intuitive sense for weight, velocity, and impact which is why in-camera action usually gets a more visceral response from audiences.”

Nerdwriter1 also brings examples. “The first set piece of Winter Soldier, for example, the Russo Brothers do a great job at gauging Captain America’s strength level for the audience with only a few shots,” he said. “Or take Spider-Man, a heavily CG character. It’s easy to establish his physics because he’s swinging on elastic bands and it’s a different type of physics than Iron Man’s or the Hulk’s.”

On the other side of the spectrum, camera tricks are hurting Nerdwriter1’s experience. “Too often in DC movies, the physics don’t matter, or the camera is doing something that makes everything feel weightless, taking away the real force of a punch, for example,” he said. “And there’s not enough difference between the heroes for the audience to really feel the power levels.”

His next point focus on the likes of Hawkeye or lesser powered heroes being used in surprising ways.”Which brings me to my second point: use powers creatively,” Nerdwriter1 said. “It’s not always the case but there’s a good number of times whre powers interact off of one another in ways that you can’t predict or they take something routine like someone bailing from a car and just go the extra step.”

DC doesn’t seem to deliver the same moments. “In the DC films, every character is a blunt instrument, only doing the most obvious thing,” he points out.

Speaking of moments, Marvel tends to take several for lines of dialogue which can make moviegoers smile mid-adrenaline pump, whereas DC keeps things more serious. “Finally, the one thing that Marvel is really good at, is the ability to slip character moments into the cracks of big set pieces,” Nerdwriter1 said. “Every action scene has its pauses when the action stops and the characters get to say a line or two.”

“Crafting good set pieces won’t solve all the problems plaguing the DCEU. They can’t make for a good movie alone but I think you’d be surprised how much people forgive when they’ve had a genuinely bracing experience at the theater.”