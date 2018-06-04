Lock in a 25% Discount on the ‘Deadpool 2’ 4K Blu-ray

Deadpool 2 is still going strong in theaters, but attention shifts to the home video releases quickly these days. Case in point – you can already pre-order Deadpool 2 in various flavors, but if you’re after the 4K version, you might want to reserve yours now.

Amazon has dropped the price of the 4K Ultra HD version of Deadpool 2 to $29.99, or 25% off the list price. It won’t ship until sometime in the fall (Late August or September most likely), but the goal here would be to lock in that discount while you can. If it gets any cheaper between the time that you order and the time that it ships, you’ll get the lowest price. You’re also covered if the price goes back up.

Then again, you could opt for the Best Buy Steelbook edition for Deadpool 2 which runs $34.99 for the 4K Blu-ray and $29.99 for the standard Blu-ray. They also have combo pack of Deadpool and Deadpool 2 in 4K that will run $47.99. The covers for those editions have yet to be revealed.

The standard Blu-ray is available to pre-order for $22.99 in several places at the moment (strangely, it’s $34.99 at the time of writing on Amazon, but that will likely change soon). There’s also a Target exclusive Blu-ray edition that is available to pre-order for $22.99 but, again, specifics about that edition have yet to be revealed.

Odds are we’ll have additional details on the Target and Best Buy exclusives soon, so stay tuned.

On a related note, the other big superhero blockbuster of the year has its own Blu-ray release in the works. The official Avengers Twitter account recently posted (then promptly deleted) a series of tweets that revealed Avengers: Infinity War would be available digitally on July 31st, followed by Blu-ray, 4K Blu-ray, and DVD on August 14th.

It has also been revealed via Twitter that the Target exclusive 4K UHD edition of Avengers: Infinity War will come with a special behind-the-scenes art “40-page filmmaker gallery book”. You an pre-order that version via Target’s website, though you might want to consider the special Avengers: Infinity War Blu-ray bundle that includes a limited edition Funko Pop Marvel Avengers: Infinity War Iron Man in Red Chrome. That version is available here for REDcard members only. Given the popularity and profitability of Funko Pops (especially exclusives) this is probably something that you’ll want to pre-order as soon as Target allows it. It would even be worth signing up for a REDcard for – though if you shop regularly at Target that’s something you should do anyway.

The Best Buy exclusive Avengers: Infinity War steelbook edition has been available to pre-order along with the standard Blu-ray offerings since the movie hit theaters. You can secure a copy right here. Beyond the fact that it has an awesome image of Thanos wielding the Infinity Gauntlet on the cover, no new details about the release have been made available.

