Deadpool Takes Jab at ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ in New TV Spot

Deadpool 2 is about to be the first big blockbuster to challenge Avengers: Infinity War‘s theatrical reign, and no one seems to understand that better than Deadpool himself!

In the new Deadpool 2 TV spot above, international soccer superstars Manchester United get outfitted with some official Deadpool 2 merchandise. That’s where it starts, but it ends with Deadpool managing to work in yet another jab at Avengers: Infinity War:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“See, when you make a sequel you have to double-down on your promotions, or you just get buried by Infinity War.”

The quote also works as a meta joke about how Deadpool 2 is, in fact, going into promotional overload at the moment. We’ve seen new TV Spots, featurettes, tie-ins or just irreverent promo videos dropping on the daily, and they don’t show any signs of slowing down until the sequel is in theaters this weekend.

On the critical side of things, the first Deadpool 2 reactions have almost universally proclaimed the sequel to be an improvement on the original. The general consensus is that while the film is more violent and brutal than the first, it also has stronger comedic beats, better action, an unexpected amount of heart, and a fun mix of X-Men universe ties and pop-culture surprises. In other words, it sounds like Deadpool 2 will be a trifecta of being the perfect summer superhero/comedy/action movie to serve as follow-up to the dark and dire events of Avengers: Infinity War.

The box office is going to be particularly interesting to watch for the next few weeks. It’s going to be interesting to watch just quickly Deadpool 2 slows and/or stops Avengers: Infinity War‘s record-setting momentum; and then, just how hard Deadpool 2 has to fight to keep its momentum, when Solo: A Star Wars Story hits theaters a week later.

Deadpool 2 sees Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) thrust into the middle of another big mutant mess. When a time-traveling soldier named Cable (Josh Brolin) appears from the future, he comes calling with a dark and violent mission to kill a young mutant boy named Russell, whose explosive powers may be the threat that turns Cable’s future in a dystopian nightmare. Wade decides to take an unlikely moral stand, gathering his own twisted team of mutants (X-Force) to rescue Russell and stop Cable.

Deadpool 2 is out May 18th. X-Men: Dark Phoenix opens February 14, 2019, followed by The New Mutants on August 2, 2019.