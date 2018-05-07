‘Deadpool 2’: Best Look Yet At Terry Crews As Bedlam

Deadpool’s X-Force seems pretty loaded, and part of that is certainly due to Bedlam’s presence.

Bedlam will be played by Terry Crews in the anticipated sequel, and a new photo gives us our best look yet at the gifted hero. The photo shows Bedlam in a defensive pose after seemingly knocking down Cable (visible at the bottom of the photo), putting those martial arts skills of his to good use (via Blackfilm).

What isn’t visible is his power set, but we imagine we’ll see that in time. In the comics, Bedlam (real name Jesse Aaronson) has the ability to generate bio-EM fields that affect any electrical and mechanical systems nearby. In later books, he was able to affect the systems from a distance as well. He also has the ability to sense energy signatures, track people using their biological em signature, create electromagnetic pulses, and affect the neural chemical responses in the brain.

Hopefully we’ll at least get to see some of that come into play in Deadpool 2, but he also has significant skills in martial arts, so either way, he’s going to be a threat to Cable and his mission.

You can see the new photo above.

Bedlam joins Shatterestar (Lewis Tan), Zeitgest (Bill Skarsgard), Domino (Zazie Beetz) and…Peter (Rob Delaney), though we’re pretty sure Peter isn’t exactly going to be the powerhouse of the bunch, though with Deadpool we guess you never really know.

Josh Brolin’s Cable and Zazie Beetz’ Domino joins the rest of Deadpool’s X-Force in Deadpool 2, which also includes Terry Crews. Beloved characters from the original like Colossus (Stefan Kapicic), Vanessa (Morena Baccarin) Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand), Dopinder (Karan Soni), Blind Al (Leslie Uggams), and T.J. Miller (Weasel) will also be making a return alongside Deadpool, played by Ryan Reynolds.

Deadpool 2 cruises into theaters on May 18