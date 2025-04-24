Gargoyles Will Meet The Fantastic Four In Official Crossover

The Fantastic Four were already confirmed to have a big 2025 thanks to their official introduction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe this summer but it looks like Marvel’s First Family is taking things up a notch. This fall, Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Ben Grimm, and Johnny Storm are going to be coming face-to-face with the likes of Goliath, Hudson, Bronx, Brooklyn, Lexington, Broadway, and Angela as the Gargoyles are hitting the Marvel Comics. While fans might be waiting months to witness Gargoyles/Fantastic Four, we have some big details as to what this crossover will entail.

The Dynamite Comics/Marvel Comics crossover will arrive this October, teased as a part of the former company’s Free Comic Book Day entry. Here’s how Dynamite breaks down the special event, “Key members of the Manhattan Clan, including Goliath, Elisa Maza, Brooklyn, Katana and Nashville have been invited on a tour of one of the most impressive and technologically advanced buildings in their adopted home of New York City — the Baxter Building. Everything goes awry when a fearsome cast of foes from both mythos cross paths, including Coldsteel, the Gargoyle aka Yuri Topolov, and the deadly Annihilus.”

“Fans will get to enjoy Franklin and Valeria bonding with Gnash, at least until everything gets out of control. Then both families — including Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, the Thing, the Human Torch, Broadway and Angela — will have to team up, split into teams, and save the day across Manhattan, the Negative Zone, and beyond.”

Gargoyles’ Big Crossover

With Gargoyles and the Marvel Universe both existing under Disney’s umbrella, it is possible that we could see more crossovers in a similar vein in the future. Gargoyles’ creator and current Marvel writer Greg Weismann is no stranger to the comic book universe, currently writing the Peter Parker/Miles Morales-led title The Spectacular Spider-Men. For Dynamite Entertainment, the story of the Gargoyles has lived on across countless comics and series, both examining the past and future of the characters.

While there have been rumors of Gargoyles’ revivals in recent years, no substantive evidence has been presented to verify that Goliath and his clan will be making a comeback to the screen. In 2023, it was reported that a Disney+ live-action reboot was in the works though the project has yet to be officially confirmed and no additional information has been released.

Want to keep tabs on this wild Disney crossover? Follow along with ComicBook.com for all the latest updates on the Gargoyles and the Fantastic Four