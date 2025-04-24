Anthony Mackie Shares Chris Evans’ Heartwarming Response to Captain America 4

Captain America: Brave New World star Anthony Mackie shares Chris Evans’ heartwarming reaction to the Marvel movie. While promoting his new film Sneaks, Mackie discussed his MCU role and was asked if he had an opportunity to catch up with Evans following the release of Brave New World. Though Mackie and Evans haven’t caught up in person to talk about the movie due to their busy schedules, Mackie noted that his former co-star texted him some words of support after seeing Brave New World. Unsurprisingly, Evans was a fan of both the film and Mackie’s performance.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I just got a text saying ‘good job,’ and that he loved the movie,” Mackie told E! News. “I haven’t talked to him since we’ve both been running around. He’s in, like, middle of Europe somewhere working.”

After Mackie portrayed Sam Wilson throughout Marvel’s Infinity Saga and headlined the TV series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Captain America: Brave New World marked the first time he headlined a feature film as the titular superhero. As Sam follows Steve Rogers’ footsteps, Brave New World sees the character settle into a leadership role. Sam will be spearheading the new Avengers team at the forefront of Doomsday and Secret Wars. Mackie is confirmed to reprise the character in both films.

Though Brave New World was billed as an exciting and integral chapter of Marvel’s ongoing Multiverse Saga, the film did not really resonate with general audiences. Debuting to a mixed critical reception, Brave New World wasn’t much of a draw at the box office. It ended its theatrical run as one of the lowest-grossing MCU films, totalling just $414.7 million worldwide. It took A Minecraft Movie only two weeks to pass Brave New World as 2025’s highest-grossing title domestically.

Evans’ brief review of Brave New World shouldn’t come as a shock. He has a long history with Mackie, developing a bond while making multiple Captain America and Avengers movies together. He was always going to have words of encouragement for his friend. But judging by the overall reception to Brave New World, it wouldn’t be a stretch to say some viewers wouldn’t necessarily agree with Evans’ assessment of the film itself. However, most people probably see eye to eye with him on one aspect. Mackie’s performance was cited as a highlight, as the actor came into his own as Captain America, demonstrating why he’s the best person to carry the shield.

It’ll be interesting to see if Marvel decides to move forward with a Captain America 5 at some point after Secret Wars. Mackie intends to stay in the role for the foreseeable future, but the lukewarm response to Brave New World could influence the studio’s plans down the line. Hopefully, Mackie continues to deliver strong performances as the character in the next two Avengers movies, which ideally will spark interest in seeing future adventures featuring Cap. In the meantime, Mackie could be having a reunion with Evans on Doomsday. Though Evans isn’t officially confirmed for the cast, reports have indicated he’s in line to play a part.