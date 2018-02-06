New ‘Deadpool 2’ Promo Image Reveals Cast Of Characters

Ryan Reynolds may have given us a Flashdance-inspired poster for the upcoming Deadpool sequel, but now a new promo image is giving us a look at the film’s cast of characters, flashback style.

Strongly resembling the yellowed pages of an old yearbook or school newspaper, the Deadpool Core promo website displays headshots of Reynolds’ Deadpool/Wade Wilson along with his co-stars in the film. They are each wearing matching turtleneck sweaters, though each one is personalized with the character’s name. As you might guess, Deadpool/Wade Wilson is the largest photo with Zazie Beetz’s Domino and Josh Brolin’s Cable the next size down and everyone else rounding out the circle with smaller photos. You can check it out below.

As you can see in the photo there are a lot of familiar faces in the still-untitled sequel. Karan Soni (Dopinder,) Brianna Hidebrand (Ellie/Negasonic Teenage Warhead,) Stefan Kapičić (Colossus — Petey in the image,) T.J. Miller (Jack/Weasel,) Morena Baccarin (Vanessa,) and Leslie Uggams (Althea/Blind Al) are all reprising their roles in the film. Missing from the photo is Jack Kesy, a move that makes sense considering the image is featuring Deadpool and his friends and Kesy’s character is the film’s villain — rumored to be the mutant criminal known as “Black” Tom Cassidy.

Getting both a new poster and this new cast image today may soften the disappointment of not getting a teaser or trailer during last Sunday’s Super Bowl. 20th Century Fox chose not to purchase any Super Bowl time to promote the Deadpool sequel, but writer Rhett Reese has reassured fans that they need not worry. A new trailer is expected to accompany Marvel’s Black Panther when it hits theaters next week which means fans should keep their eyes open. The Deadpool 2 trailer could pop up online anytime over the next week or two.

Deadpool 2, directed by David Leitch from a screenplay by Reese and Paul Wernick, is set to open in theaters on May 18. Principal photography for the film took place in Vancouver, British Columbia from June until October 2017. Fox is presently showing the film to test audiences.

Deadpool 2 currently has a 4.14 out of 5 ComicBook.com User Anticipation Rating, making it the fourth most anticipated upcoming comic book movie among ComicBook.com users. Let us know how excited you are about Deadpool 2 by giving the film your own personal ComicBook.com User Rating below.

Other upcoming X-Men movies include X-Men: Dark Phoenix on November 1st and The New Mutants on February 22, 2019.