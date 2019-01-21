‘Deadpool 2’s Title in China Revealed

Deadpool 2‘s re-edited PG-13 version, Once Upon a Deadpool, will be titled Deadpool 2: I Love My Family when the Marvel-inspired blockbuster reaches Chinese theaters.

As reported by Variety, the title is borrowed from a 1990s Chinese television show of the same name centered around a Beijing family.

Ryan Reynolds’ Merc with a Mouth is lovingly dubbed “Little Jianjian” in the Middle Kingdom, which studio 20th Century Fox loosely translates to “Little Bitchy Bitch” or “despicable little guy.”

Reynolds, who is now promoting Deadpool 2‘s Chinese release in the country, says it’s “the perfect Deadpool nickname.”

“I feel like my wife gave that to me first, but I guess China can get the credit,” Reynolds joked during a Beijing presentation.

“It could have been something much weirder, like ‘Hunting Wolf Blood-Chucker,’” Reynolds said. “I’ll take Little Bitchy Bitch any day; it’s the most fitting. In fact, Deadpool 3 should be called Deadpool 3: Little Bitchy Bitch.”

The Chinese release of Deadpool 2: I Love My Family marks the first time the franchise is allowed to screen in China. Both 2016’s R-rated Deadpool and last summer’s R-rated Deadpool 2 were prohibited from screening in the country because of their harsh violence, language and crude sexual content.

“It’s kind of a letdown. It’s frustrating that in China, the things grownups actually want to see don’t get imported, though I’m still glad the film’s here at all,” said 21-year-old Samantha Hu, who admitted the experience is enjoyable despite some rough translations.

“There’s parts of the everyday banter that I don’t even really get, and often the translation isn’t really spot on, making it even harder to understand. But I always feel really happy when I’m able to grasp one of the jokes.”

Reynolds, suited up as Deadpool, released a cheeky video earlier this week where he dissed “boring” superhero colleagues Wolverine, Spider-Man, Wonder Woman and Batman as he announced his intended itinerary when coming to China.

“Yes, I know it’s taken a while, but I’m finally coming to China. I heard that all the boring superheroes like Wolverine, Spider-Man, Wonder Woman and Batman went to the usual spots — the Great Wall, the Forbidden City, a few roast duck restaurants. What a bunch of lemmings,” Deadpool says in the video.

“Well, not me. I’m gonna meet the Monkey King, the Pandas in Chengdu, and the Dragon King in his crystal palace undersea. Don’t you try to stop me! I’ll see you soon, China.”

In the U.S., Once Upon a Deadpool is now available to own on Blu-ray.