Colossus to Have a Bigger Role in ‘Deadpool 2’

While the Merc With the Mouth’s name might be on the marquee, Deadpool 2 is decidedly an X-Men affair.

After appearing in the first installment of the foul-mouthed superhero flick, the metal mutant known as Colossus will have a much larger role in the upcoming sequel. Actor Stefan Kapičić plays the X-Man in the franchise, and recently spoke with Inverse about the new movie.

“Colossus is one of the most important characters, besides Deadpool and Cable, and you will see why,” teased Kapičić. “Colossus is important for this story. People who love Colossus are going to be crazy. All these new characters, so many surprises in this trailer. This is just the beginning.”

While the character was absent in the U.S. version of the trailer, fans got to see Deadpool getting grabby with Colossus in the international version. That’s all we get for now, though, because Kapičić’s character is mostly done with CGI.

And, as Deadpool himself states in the trailer, visual effects tend to take more time in the production process.

“Two days ago I was working for like, seven, eight hours a day with Ryan [Reynolds]. We are still in the process of making it [as] perfect we can,” Kapičić said.

He also adds that the relationship between Colossus and Deadpool hasn’t changed since the last movie, and Deadpool’s actions make Colossus “nervous.”

“That’s the relationship beween Deadpool and Colossus. Colossus is trying to make him a better person, to stop being childish,” Kapičić said. “Stop doing crazy things. This scene we see in the trailer, that’s the picture of their relationship… Deadpool is hard to change. Colossus is an old school superhero. He’s trying to make [Deadpool] a better man, an X-Man. But the thing is, Deadpool is doing his own thing.”

The actor previously teased to ComicBook.com that fans who were surprised at the inclusion of Shatterstar or the addition of Terry Crews to the cast should “expect the unexpected.”

“That’s the beauty of that,” he said. “I’m a huge fan of Infinity War and I can’t wait to see it. Then again, all the trailers are showing me something that I kind of expect. I get what I expect. But, in Deadpool, you always get so many more things with the trailer. There are new things in every trailer and everything that Ryan is doing [on social media]. That’s why people are so excited about everything Deadpool does.”

Deadpool 2 premieres in theaters May 18th.