‘Deadpool 2’ Uses DeviantArtists For IMAX Poster

Deadpool 2’s poster game has been strong, but with DeviantArt by its side, it can be even stronger.

That was the idea behind 20th Century Fox, IMAX, and DeviantArt’s recent team-up to find the perfect deviant artist for the new Deadpool 2 official IMAX poster. Fans were able to see five favorite artists put their own spin on the Merc with a Mouth, and the results did not disappoint.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The 1st place winner was Andy Fairhurst, who decided to work in a Goonies reference as Deadpool rides his pink bike alongside a taxi cab. The poster will be printed and displayed in select IMAX theater lobby cases in the U.S. and Canada, and you can see it in all of its glory here.

Taking 2nd place is John Gallagher, who took destruction to the max in his take on the poster. Deadpool can be seen careening through the air after an explosion, which includes plenty of Deadpool merch in the debris, including some nifty Deadpool grenades. This art will be available as an exclusive mini-poster on opening night in select IMAX theaters.

In 3rd place is Patrick Brown, who also featured an explosion in his piece though the location was quite different. Deadpool can be seen sailing through the sky on a Pink Horse from a playground of some sort, with a chimichanga and more sailing through the air with him. Starting on May 18, fans can take this art home with them as an exclusive collectible ticket while supplies last. You can also redeem your Crown Club Rewards for a mini poster version.

An honorable mention is Jarreau Wimberly’s poster, which features the mercenary flipping through the air amidst raining chimichangas. You can also check out Alice X. Zhang’s poster, which features a running Deadpool with a gorgeous swath of color behind him in the background.

If you spot one of these bad boys out in the wild make sure to take a selfie with it!

Josh Brolin’s Cable and Zazie Beetz’ Domino joins the rest of Deadpool’s X-Force, which also includes Terry Crews. Beloved characters from the original like Colossus (Stefan Kapicic), Vanessa (Morena Baccarin) Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand), Dopinder (Karan Soni), Blind Al (Leslie Uggams), and T.J. Miller (Weasel) will also be making a return alongside Deadpool, played by Ryan Reynolds.

Deadpool 2 cruises into theaters on May 18, while X-Men: Dark Phoenix lands in theaters on November 1. The New Mutants is slated to hit theaters on February 22, 2019.