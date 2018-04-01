This Deadpool 2 Fan-Poster Pokes Fun At Avengers: Infinity War

No one is safe from Deadpool’s wrath, and that includes the upcoming superhero epic Avengers: Infinity War.

Deadpool tends to poke fun at…well, anything and everything, and a new fan poster shows the merc with a mouth taking on Marvel‘s Avengers: Infinity War in just about the most Deadpool way possible. The new poster shows Deadpool giving a big middle finger to the Avengers, but it makes much more of an impact being that he’s wearing the Infinity Gauntlet while doing it.

Seriously though, can you imagine Deadpool getting ahold of the Infinity Gauntlet? Sure Thanos wants to destroy the world, but if Deadpool got ahold of it people would be living in a universe where it literally rains chimichangas and everyone has a Domino-style spot around their eye. It would probably also have unicorns too, oh, and endless cartoons.

It’s a crazy thought, and while you ponder you can take a look at the poster in the image above.

Deadpool won’t be making the jump over to Marvel Studios’ MCU universe for Infinity War, though pretty much everyone else that’s been in a Marvel film will be there. Infinity War is the culmination of 10 years of films and will feature characters from the Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, Doctor Strange, Guardians of the Galaxy, Spider-Man, and Ant-Man franchises.

While it probably won’t happen in time for Avengers 4, the future could very well see characters like the X-Men, Deadpool, and Fantastic Four integrated into the universe. The Deadpool franchise (including the upcoming X-Force) will probably be kept somewhat separate from the rest, but you can expect the X-Men to eventually make their MCU debuts, and a relaunch is probably incoming for the Fantastic Four under the Marvel umbrella.

That all depends of course on if the Disney 21st Century Fox deal ends up going through, which has hit a snag or two with other companies like Comcast trying to bid on certain parts of the company. Only time will tell.

Deadpool 2 lands in theaters on May 18, while Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27.