‘Deadpool 2’: Fans React to ‘Teen Titans Go’ Throwing Shade at Deadpool

What’s Deadpool without a little bit of controversy?

Earlier this week the final trailer for the upcoming Deadpool 2 poked a bit of fun at the DCEU. That, in turn, prompted the official Twitter account for DC’s animated Teen Titans Go to fire back and, well, fans are having their own responses.

It all started with that official final trailer for Deadpool 2. Released on Thursday, the new trailer features extended footage of Deadpool and Cable’s many throw downs and, in one of them, Cable (Josh Brolin) tells Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) exactly what he thinks of him. Cable insults Deadpool by referring to him as a “clown dressed up as a sex toy”, but instead of getting upset, Deadpool does what Deadpool does. He makes a joke.

“So dark…you sure you’re not from the DC universe?”

The comment was a clear dig at the DC Cinematic Universe and it’s take on Batman and just how dark Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice was. Later that same day, Teen Titans Go posted their own dig back at Deadpool and Reynolds. They shared a GIF of John Stewart Green Lantern from the movie taking a shot at Reynold’s 2011 Green Lantern movie.

“There was a Green Lantern movie,” Stewart says in the GIF. “But we don’t talk about that.”

The tweet went on to remind Reynolds that before he was part of the Marvel family, he was part of the DC universe himself. While the jabs were all in good fun — after all, Reynolds is frequently self-deprecating about himself, his life, and his work — fans had their own reaction with many of them taking shots aback at Teen Titans Go. With comments ranging from digs at the quality of Teen Titans Go to those finding the whole “beef” kind of silly, fans weren’t shy about sharing their reaction to the shade-throwing.

Read on for some of the best fan reactions to Teen Titans Go throwing shade at Deadpool 2.

@Alexthehunted

if the best dc can throw back at deadpool is teen titans go then they’ve already lost — Alexthehunted (@Alexthehunted) April 20, 2018

@Bengals8807

Never Forget, Before Teen Titans Go came along there was actually a good Teen Titans show on TV. — Daniel Runyan (@Bengals8807) April 21, 2018

@batmandude461

Deadpool 2 still looks better than teen titans go — Ray (@batmandude461) April 20, 2018

@FedeKrauch

A joke from the Teen Titans Go Twitter account is actually better than the show itself… You hit rock bottom DC — Fede Krauch (@FedeKrauch) April 20, 2018

@LurkingGrue

Remember when Teen Titans was an awesome series only to get replaced by a cringe-fest of comedy show targeting 8 year olds because Cartoon Network execs wants to push more merch? pic.twitter.com/DXxgGE2RAe — LurkingGrue (@LurkingGrue) April 20, 2018

@Loxer150

Wow, a joke from Teen Titans GO that is actually kinda funny — M. Riansyah Nasution (@Loxer150) April 20, 2018

@Jimdotbeep

I’d rather talk about The Green Lantern movie than Teen Titans Go. — Jimdotbeep (@Jimdotbeep) April 21, 2018

Deadpool 2 opens May 18. Teen Titans Go! To The Movies hits theaters July 27.