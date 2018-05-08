‘Deadpool 2’: Fans React to ‘Teen Titans Go’ Throwing Shade at Deadpool

Marvel

What’s Deadpool without a little bit of controversy?

Earlier this week the final trailer for the upcoming Deadpool 2 poked a bit of fun at the DCEU. That, in turn, prompted the official Twitter account for DC’s animated Teen Titans Go to fire back and, well, fans are having their own responses.

It all started with that official final trailer for Deadpool 2. Released on Thursday, the new trailer features extended footage of Deadpool and Cable’s many throw downs and, in one of them, Cable (Josh Brolin) tells Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) exactly what he thinks of him. Cable insults Deadpool by referring to him as a “clown dressed up as a sex toy”, but instead of getting upset, Deadpool does what Deadpool does. He makes a joke.

“So dark…you sure you’re not from the DC universe?”

The comment was a clear dig at the DC Cinematic Universe and it’s take on Batman and just how dark Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice was. Later that same day, Teen Titans Go posted their own dig back at Deadpool and Reynolds. They shared a GIF of John Stewart Green Lantern from the movie taking a shot at Reynold’s 2011 Green Lantern movie.

“There was a Green Lantern movie,” Stewart says in the GIF. “But we don’t talk about that.”

The tweet went on to remind Reynolds that before he was part of the Marvel family, he was part of the DC universe himself. While the jabs were all in good fun — after all, Reynolds is frequently self-deprecating about himself, his life, and his work — fans had their own reaction with many of them taking shots aback at Teen Titans Go. With comments ranging from digs at the quality of Teen Titans Go to those finding the whole “beef” kind of silly, fans weren’t shy about sharing their reaction to the shade-throwing.

Read on for some of the best fan reactions to Teen Titans Go throwing shade at Deadpool 2.

Deadpool 2 opens May 18. Teen Titans Go! To The Movies hits theaters July 27.

