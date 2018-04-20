Final ‘Deadpool 2’ Trailer Released, Tickets on Sale

With just one month to go until the R-rated romp that is the Deadpool sequel hits theaters, 20th Century Fox has released the final trailer for the film.

You can watch the full Deadpool 2 trailer, in all of its ridiculous, loud-mouthed glory, in the video at the top of the page! At the end of the new trailer, it was announced that tickets for the film are now on sale, so you can grab your tickets for opening weekend nearly a month in advance.

The first Deadpool movie was set on a very small scale. Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) was turned into a powerful, yet horrifying mutant, and his girlfriend (Morena Baccarin) was stolen by the evil group that ruined his life. Donning the red suit, and the name Deadpool, Wade rescued his girl and stopped the mad men.

Of course, after the first film was such an overwhelming success, the second has been set up to be much, much bigger.

In the sequel, Deadpool must protect a young man by the name of Russell (Julian Dennison) from a dangerous, time travelling mutant named Cable (Josh Brolin), who has come to the past to destroy him.

Not only is the scale of the story getting bigger in Deadpool 2, but there are a lot more comic characters joining the fight. In this film, Deadpool will be getting help from mutants like Domino (Zazie Beetz), Shatterstar, and a few others.

This new trailer, along with the first two that were released, gave us an idea of just how much the game is changing in the sequel, and we’ve gotten yet another glimpse at Wade’s new X-Force team. It’s clear that Deadpool 2 is seriously upping the ante, which is exactly what you’d expect from the foul-mouthed hero’s franchise.

Directed by David Leitch, Deadpool 2 is set to hit theaters on May 18.

