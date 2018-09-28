Disney Joke Was Removed From ‘Deadpool 2’ By Fox

Deadpool manages to poke fun at just about everyone, but there is at least one exception.

In the final Deadpool 2 trailer alone Ryan Reynolds takes aim at Thanos, the DC Universe, reliance on raunchy jokes, and a myriad of other things. Still, Reynolds recently revealed there is one joke that the studio made him cut out.

“This is a sore spot for me because there’s a joke in the movie that is not in the movie now because — I’m probably not even allowed to say this — Fox made me take it out,” Reynolds told EW. “It had more to do with Disney, and they made me take it out. As I look back at it, I think maybe that was a wise decision.”

The deal between Disney and 21st Century Fox probably made that joke a no go, as Disney is set to acquire 20the Century Fox and several other assets from the company. Now, that doesn’t mean Deadpool hasn’t had some fun with his new parent company on social media, but don’t bet on seeing that on in the movies anytime soon.

No one really knows how Disney will approach the incoming superhero franchises from Fox. At least in regards to the successful ones (Fantastic Four is likely starting fresh), Disney could opt to keep them going or reboot them as part of the MCU.

“I really genuinely don’t know a thing about it,” he says. “I read that [chairman and CEO] Bob Iger felt that there’s plenty of room in that universe to have a rated-R character like Deadpool. This is completely conjecture on my part, but I wouldn’t imagine that Disney bought Fox to dismantle it or something like that. I think that Disney bought Fox so it could have that in its arsenal.”

Deadpool has definitely created something altogether different, so hopefully, it and the upcoming X-Force won’t find themselves scrapped anytime soon.

Josh Brolin’s Cable and Zazie Beetz’ Domino joins the rest of Deadpool’s X-Force in Deadpool 2, which also includes Terry Crews. Beloved characters from the original like Colossus (Stefan Kapicic), Vanessa (Morena Baccarin) Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand), Dopinder (Karan Soni), Blind Al (Leslie Uggams), and T.J. Miller (Weasel) will also be making a return alongside Deadpool, played by Ryan Reynolds.

Deadpool 2 cruises into theaters on May 18, while X-Men: Dark Phoenix lands in theaters on November 1. The New Mutants is slated to hit theaters on February 22, 2019.