'Deadpool 2' Fans Are Furious Over SPOILER’s Controversial Death

Deadpool 2 is in theaters and has fans up in arms over a controversial death in the movie. The Ryan Reynold's driven Deadpool sequel acts as the follow-up to one of the most provocative superhero films in recent years, and Deadpool 2 isn't afraid to embrace its raunchy reputation. The film treats nothing sacred, but it seems one piece of the sequel isn't sitting well with fans.

So, as expected, here is our spoiler warning! Some major spoilers for Deadpool 2 lie below!

If you have seen the R-rated romp, then you may have an idea what kind of criticism Deadpool 2 is getting. For the most part, its gore and 18-plus cracks can be forgiven, but its unapologetic fridging of Vanessa has the Internet riled up. The textbook death was laid out in the film's first few minutes, and fans are not afraid to call out its writers for the insulting trope.

For those unfamiliar with fridging, it has become a well-known cliche within the comic fandom. The term is derived from the "women in refrigerators" trope that saw heroines and love interests in comics killed in terrible ways. The murders were always committed to spice up a male character's role, and the cheap plot device often tied to The Amazing Spider-Man and the Green Lantern. After all, the series did fridge their love interests to make their male leads' drama more enticing, and the same shtick went down for Wade Wilson in Deadpool 2.

I’m less annoyed by the ol ~fridging trope in Deadpool 2, and downright peeved at the missed opportunity to give Wade a quippy, meta line about it — iris 🎃 (@deerlingiris) May 20, 2018

As funny as Deadpool 2 was, the fridging was strong and disappointing. — Lisa Schaeffer (@SilverSober) May 19, 2018

Male writers say they didn't know what fridging was when writing Deadpool 2. Um, gents: This is the literal definition. (Deadpool 2 spoilers)https://t.co/bMXrohfJbq pic.twitter.com/wOQSUbQFOp — Beth Elderkin (@BethElderkin) May 20, 2018

As you can see above, social media is questioning why the sequel felt it was necessary to kill Vanessa, leaving the movie devoid of one of its only female leads. The witty heroine is killed by a bullet meant for Wade, leaving the mercenary to spiral into a pit of suicidal despair and otherworldly revenge. While the death was retconned by the film's time-traveling shenanigans, audiences can't understand why Deadpool 2 did not own up to its fridge-friendly opening. While the film's writers have said they were not aware of the trope going into Deadpool 2, the excuse has some concerned fans rolling their eyes. So, for now, it is up to you to decide how frigid Vanessa's death really is.

What did you think of Deadpool 2? Did you think this death was too provocative?Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!

Deadpool 2 is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming X-Men movies include X-Men: Dark Phoenix on February 14, 2019, Gambit on June 7, 2019, and The New Mutants on August 2, 2019.