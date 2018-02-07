‘Deadpool 2’ International Trailer Reveals New Footage

A new international trailer for Deadpool 2 has been released online.

The trailer is nearly identical to the domestic trailer released earlier today but has a new shot of Deadpool grabbing Colossus’s metal butt. The shot appears to be taking place at the Xavier Mansion, suggesting Deadpool will once again look to the X-Men for aid in the upcoming sequel.

Take a look above.

It’s reassuring to see Colossus in the international trailer since he was completely absent from the domestic trailer. We nearly had another “Where’s Hawkeye?” situation on our hands.

The new Deadpool 2 trailer featured lots of new footage of Josh Brolin as Cable, as well as a nod to Brolin’s Marvel Cinematic Universe role as Thanos. The trailer also confirmed Terry Crews’ involvement in the film and seemed to suggest that the X-Force founding members Shatterstar will appear in the film as well.

Deadpool 2 will see Ryan Reynolds returning to the role of Wade Wilson, the mercenary also known as Deadpool. He’ll be joined by Brolin as Cable and Zazie Beetz as Domino, a mutant mercenary with luck powers. Jack Kesy also joins the cast as the film’s villain. His character has not officially been revealed, though some rumors suggest he’ll be playing the mutant criminal known as “Black” Tom Cassidy.

Other returning cast members include Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, TJ Miller as Weasel, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and Stefan Kapičić as Colossus.

David Leitch will direct the film from a screenplay by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.

Principal photography for Deadpool 2 took place in Vancouver, British Columbia from June until October 2017. Fox is currently showing the film to test audiences.

Deadpool 2 currently has a 4.14 out of 5 ComicBook.com User Anticipation Rating, making it the fourth most anticipated upcoming comic book movie among ComicBook.com users. Let us know how excited you are about Deadpool 2 by giving the film your own personal ComicBook.com User Rating below.

Deadpool 2 opens in theaters on May 18.

Other upcoming X-Men movies include X-Men: Dark Phoenix on November 1st, The New Mutants on February 22, 2019, and Gambit on June 7, 2019.