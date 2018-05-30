‘Deadpool 2’ Releases First Official Image of Juggernaut

Deadpool 2 featured the surprise appearance of a huge (literally) X-Men villain: Cain Marko, aka the Juggernaut. Now 20th Century Fox has released the first official image of the X-Men villain.

The Juggernaut is one of the prisoners of the Ice Box mutant prison where Deadpool and Firefist are sent during the film. Later, the Juggernaut is released by Firefist while Deadpool, Domino, and X-Force are trying to rescue the kid from Cable.

Juggernaut and Firefist end up teaming up to go get some payback on the anti-mutant headmaster of the Essex House orphanage where Firefist lived. Here’s a look at Juggernaut in all of his glory (via IndieWire):

Deadpool ends up regrouping with Cable and Domino to try to stop Firefist from going over the edge. When Juggernaut stood in their way, it was Colossus who had to face off against him. Eventually, Colossus was joined by Negasonic Teenage Warhead and Yukio to take the big guy down.

One interesting tidbit of X-Men lore that was confirmed by this version of the Juggernaut in Deadpool 2 was that he is indeed the step-brother of Professor X, something that was not referenced when Vinnie Jones played the character in X-Men: The Last Stand.

The Juggernaut is an X-Men villain dating all the way back to the franchise’s silver age roots. Xavier’s stepbrother is not technically a mutant in the comics but is mystically empowered as the avatar of an elder god by the Crimson Gem of Cytorrak, which makes him unstoppable. Usually, the X-Men have to remove that helmet of his, which protects against telepathic attacks, in order to allow a psychic like Xavier to make Juggernaut go unconscious.

Juggernaut and Colossus have had some classic battles in the Marvel Comics universe. Wolverine once orchestrated a bar fight between Colossus and Juggernaut to teach Colossus a lesson after he cheating on Kitty Pryde (a comic that was referenced in Deadpool 2). During the Fear Itself event, the Juggernaut became empowered by the Asgardian god of fear, Cul Borson, as one of the Worthy, called Kurth. Cyttorak then empowered Colossus to become the new Juggernaut and defeat Kurth in battle.

