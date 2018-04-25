‘Deadpool 2’ Proves Bigger Is Better in New IMAX Trailer

20th Century Fox has released a new teaser for Deadpool 2, which focuses on the film’s release in IMAX.

The video, which you can check out above, shows Wade Wilson/Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) standing on a blank set, trying to illustrate how much better the film’s picture will be on an IMAX screen. Unfortunately, the plan quickly backfires, as Deadpool is shrunk down into a child-size version of himself, something that the Merc with a Mouth isn’t particularly happy about.

Deadpool 2 has a unique sort of engagement with IMAX, as it will be the first film to play through their system after weeks of Avengers: Infinity War. There is an interesting coincidence to that, as both superhero films ultimately moved up their release dates months prior.

And while Deadpool 2‘s release date is still a few weeks away, some are already comparing the film’s ensemble to a sort of adult version of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

“I’m confident about the X-Force — that it’s an R-rated Avengers in the making,” Deadpool and X-Force creator Rob Liefeld said during a recent interview. “You can see where Fox is building up a roster that rivals what happened over with the Avengers. They built up piece by piece this impressive group of personalities, and actors, and talent that people just responded to.”

“I’m obviously at a disadvantage.” Liefeld added. “I’ve seen more than the average Joe has seen, but I see how well it clicks, and I think that when you throw the R-rating in there, the X-Force can absolutely rival the Avengers. X-Force is not family friendly, and that matters, too. I definitely do see them building their version of the Avengers with this.”

But before the X-Force film that is reportedly set to film this fall, fans will get to see Deadpool 2, which apparently tried to introduce the team in the forum of a pretty epic blockbuster, one that wouldn’t feel out of place in an IMAX-sized viewing.

“We wanted to make sure that it was worthy of a summer tentpole movie, and we knew we were going to be wedged in between some big films.” Deadpool 2 director David Leitch explained during a recent interview. “We did our best to expand the action, and in a general sense, just make it bigger. In terms of the tone, and the fun and the DNA of a Deadpool movie, you’re going to get everything you expect and more.”

Deadpool 2 will land in theaters on May 18th.