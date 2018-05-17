Deadpool 2 Concept Art Reveals Much Different Look for Cable’s Arm

Deadpool 2 gave fans the long-awaited live-action debut of Nathan Summers/Cable (Josh Brolin) last summer, but we're still getting new looks at how different that could have looked. Jerad S. Marantz, who served as a concept artist on the film, recently shared an alternate concept design for Cable's robotic arm in the film.

While the arm that Cable sported onscreen in Deadpool 2 was generally well-received, it's hard to deny that this version would have been interesting to see. The film also brought an interesting challenge for Brolin, especially compared to playing Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Look, I really like doing Cable, and it's practical," Brolin said during a previous interview. "But I think if I was to have a preference, it'd be Thanos, just because my expectation was pretty low, given that I just thought I was a prop. And it was quite the opposite, having seen enough of the movie and realised how cutting edge this technical process is, y'know? I was watching me. I was watching every twitch, every blink. I was watching my eyes. My actions. I was living through my intentions."

And while the future of the "Foxverse" is still a little ambiguous at this point - with the majority of the characters rumored to be recast when they enter the MCU - Brolin is hopeful to get to dig more into his character in a potential X-Force movie.

"I do like the way it turned out. But I thought it could have been better," Brolin explained in a 2018 interview. "But then it clicked. I got to know [Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds] better. I trust him more. And we started this volley where it was like, 'This is actually fun.'"

"Thank God. Man. I literally want to redeem myself to myself," Brolin added. "I want to do a better version of what I do."