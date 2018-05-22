‘Deadpool 2’: Brianna Hildebrand Talks Negasonic Teenage Warhead’s Future

One of the breakout characters in the first Deadpool movie returns for the sequel, and the future seems bright for Negasonic Teenage Warhead.

Actor Brianna Hildebrand spoke with ComicBook.com while on the red carpet at the premiere for Deadpool 2, where we asked if she’s going to appear in the X-Force movie or a different X-Men production. Check it out in the video player above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’m not entirely sure. No one’s really said anything to me yet,” Hildebrand revealed. “Even if they did, I’m not really sure what I can say about it. But I’m super excited about those and I hope to be a part of them, for sure.”

As Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Hildebrand was a bright spot in the comedy hit Deadpool. Though the sequel doesn’t expand her role much, she continues to shine in limited screen time.

Warning: Minor spoilers for Deadpool 2 below.

By the end of the new movie, it seems as though Negasonic’s mentor Colossus has officially joined up with X-Force, parting ways with the young X-Woman and her girlfriend Yukio, who return to the X-Jet.

It’s not clear if Deadpool’s current lineup of “family” will make up the incarnation of X-Force that will appear in Drew Goddard’s film. It’s widely known that Deadpool and Cable will at least be part of the new team, but other characters like Domino, Colossus, and Firefist seem up in the air at this point.

Deadpool 2 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick spoke with ComicBook.com about setting up X-Force, and said it’s ultimately Goddard’s choice over which characters are used in the future film.

“Drew Goddard’s writing X-Force and he’s not going to start writing it until the fall,” said Reese. “And so we gave him certainly a spring-board to jump off of but ultimately it’s going to be up to Drew as to exactly which characters he wants to keep. I think it will certainly be some combination of the characters we’ve presented for him, but we’re not going to try to hem them in. I think he might add new ones, he might use specific ones that are a little non-obvious from the ones he’s already got to choose from. So we’ll just have to see.”

Fans can see the beginning of X-Force in theaters as Deadpool 2 is now playing.

Do you want to see Negasonic Teenage Warhead in X-Force, or perhaps in a future X-Men movie? Let us know in the comments!