‘Deadpool 2’ Deleted Scene Teases Omega Red

Deadpool 2 featured the big screen debuts of several of Marvel’s mutants including Cable, played by Josh Brolin, and Domino, played by Zazie Beetz. The list of deleted scenes that will be included with the film’s Blu-ray release teases that fans nearly saw the debut of the mutant villain, Omega Red, as well.

The Deadpool 2 Blu-ray details list a deleted scene titled “Chess with Omega Red.” It is not entirely clear when in the movie this scene would have taken place, but the scene is listed right after another deleted scene titled “The Deadpool Prison Experiment.” Perhaps then Omega Red is another mutant prisoner at the facility called the Ice Box along with Black Tom Cassidy and the Juggernaut.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It is possible that the “Chess with Omega Red” scene will be restored as part of the Deadpool 2 “Super Duper Cut,” which will debut at San Diego Comic-Con later this month and be available on Blu-ray along with the theatrical cut in August.

Omega Red is a mutant serial killer who was transformed as part of the Soviet equivalent of the super soldier program. He has a longstanding rivalry with Wolverine dating back further than Logan could remember for quite some time. He later became a Russian mafia leader before being reprogrammed by the Red Room to become an assassin once again.

Wolverine was eventually forced to kill Omega Red, but dark magic was used to bring him back recently in the pages of X-Men Gold. Currently, Omega Red is appearing in Weapon X. At first, he was an adversary, but now he’s made a connection with another mutant serial killer, Sabretooth, and seems willing to walk a slightly less evil path along with him as part of the new Weapon X-Force.

Are you excited by the idea of seeing Omega Red in live-action, even if it is in a deleted scene? Let us know what you think in the comments!

Deadpool 2 is now playing in theaters and will release on Blu-ray and DVD on August 21st.

Other upcoming X-Men movies include X-Men: Dark Phoenix on February 14, 2019, Gambit on June 7, 2019, and The New Mutants on August 2, 2019.