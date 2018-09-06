‘Deadpool 2’ Star Ryan Reynolds Slams ‘Paddington 2’ for People’s Choice Awards

When Ryan Reynolds joins the production of a film, he doesn’t just act in the movie — he becomes a promotional machine in his own right, es evidenced by his unconventional marketing plan for Deadpool 2.

And now that his movie is up for E!’s People’s Choice Award for Top Movie of 2018, he’s setting his sights on the family film category — and Reynolds has some harsh words for the front runner.

So honored by all the @peopleschoice noms. Hope you vote for Deadpool 2 and feel free to write us in for best Family Film. Because watch your fucking back, Paddington. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 5, 2018

So watch out, Paddington, or else the Merc’ With the Mouth will invade your franchise and succeed where Nicole Kidman failed.

It’s pretty funny that Reynolds is pushing for Deadpool 2 to be considered as a family film, though it’s right in line with what he said about the film leading up to its release. Much like the first film was a romance movie, complete with its release on Valentine’s Day weekend, the second film embraced the family movie tropes much like About a Boy or Mrs. Doubtfire.

In the film, Deadpool embraces his role as a father figure and attempts to steer a young man named Russell, played by Julian Dennison, away from a life of villainy. But Cable travels from the future to kill Russell, having been affected by his deeds and wanting to change history. This of course complicates matters and possibly serves to put Russell further down the path to the point of no return.

Co-writer Rhett Reese spoke about the decision to make Deadpool 2 a family film while speaking at San Diego Comic-Con in July.

“So the first one is a bit of a romantic comedy, a love story,” Reese said. “And with this one we thought, ‘Why not emulate the Disney movies and go family film?’”

We’ll see if Reynolds keeps his campaign against Paddington 2 up, and how far he’ll go to secure the write-in vote from fans. But for now, you can vote for Deadpool 2 in the Movie Category for the 2018 People’s Choice Awards.

Deadpool 2 is now available on Blu-ray, DVD, and digital HD.